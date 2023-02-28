New CSIS Leak: CCP Laundered Money to Trudeau Foundation Before 2015 Liberal Party Election Win

A new leak to Canada’s network media by sources from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), the country’s top spy agency, states that the Chinese Communist Party instructed a Chinese billionaire and advisor to the Beijing regime to donate $1 million to the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation in 2014 as Justin Trudeau sought to unseat reigning Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister Stephen Harper just one year later.

“A national security source” positioned inside of CSIS is said to be The Globe and Mail’s source for its Feb. 28 report on the topic.

The allegations come just days after the Trudeau administration was rocked by a similar scandal when other unnamed sources in the Canadian intelligence community leaked information to Global News that Toronto MP Han Dong was hand chosen by the Toronto Chinese Consulate to become the Liberal Party candidate in the crucial Don Valley North riding.

According to Global, Trudeau’s office was not only alerted to the spy agency’s investigation two days prior to the election, but CSIS asked the Liberal Party to vacate Dong’s candidacy on national security grounds.

The Liberal Party declined to do so, the article alleges, and Dong was elected as a Member of Parliament in the 2021 General Election.

In November, CSIS insiders told Canadian network media, which normally operates with a heavy leftist and pro-administration bias, that the agency had warned Trudeau that the CCP had compromised no less than 11 of his MPs since 2019.

Insiders told Global News that MP Han Dong was one of the group.

Specifically, The Globe’s article quotes CSIS sources as saying the agency “captured a conversation in 2014” between an “unnamed commercial attaché at one of China’s consulates in Canada” and a man named Zhang Bin, described as a billionaire “political adviser to the government in Beijing and a senior official in China’s network of state promoters around the world.”

“They discussed the federal election that was expected to take place in 2015, and the possibility that the Liberals would defeat Stephen Harper’s Conservatives and form the next government,” The Globe stated.

According to the CSIS sources, the Consulate member instructed Bin to donate $1 million to the Trudeau family’s foundation and “told him [Bin] the Chinese government would reimburse him for the entire amount.”

Trudeau not only defeated Harper in 2015, but won a majority government, a relative rarity in the last three decades of Canadian politics.

Dec 2016: "Trudeau was the star attraction, an event attended by Chinese billionaire and Communist Party official Zhang Bin. A few weeks later, Zhang and his business partner donated $200K to the Trudeau Foundation and $50K to erect a statue of Trudeau's father" pic.twitter.com/f7nURqnnEa — Dean Skoreyko (@bcbluecon) February 28, 2023

The Globe stated that just seven months after his victory, “Mr. Zhang attended a Liberal Party fundraiser at the Toronto home of Chinese Business Chamber of Canada chair Benson Wong, where Mr. Trudeau was the guest of honour.”

The particular instance was reported in 2016 by federally funded messaging outlet Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, which added that Bin paid an additional $50,000 to construct a statue of former Prime Minister and Justin’s father, Pierre Elliot Trudeau.

At the time, Trudeau told the media that, “I have not been in any way associated formally, or informally, with Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation in many, many, years.”

The Prime Minister added, “I stepped down from any of my family-related responsibilities shortly after having gotten elected, in order to demonstrate that there is a tremendous separation there.”

February has been a tumultuous month for the leader of Canada’s current minority government.

Mid-month, similar CSIS whistleblowers told The Globe that Beijing had directly instructed its Chinese Consulates and Embassy in Canada to “create strategies to leverage politically [active] Chinese community members and associations within Canadian society” for the purpose of ensuring that the Liberals would win the next election, but be limited to a minority government.

In Canada’s electoral system, the leader of the party that wins the most seats automatically becomes Prime Minister. If that number of seats constitutes a minority ratio in the House of Commons, then the Prime Minister’s party relies on the good graces of rival parties—at present the NDP and Bloc Quebecois—to pass legislation and survive no confidence votes.

The Globe described the Communist Party’s initiative as “an orchestrated machine.”

Following the allegations, the Trudeau administration told the public that a report on alleged interference in Canada’s elections from the communist regime occupying China was one of his government’s ways of handling the scandal.

Postmedia node Toronto Sun reported on Feb. 27 that, in response to the Han Dong story, Trudeau told reporters that, “There is another report, this one written by Morris Rosenberg, that has been released to both the government and to the national security and intelligence committee of parliamentarians,” alluding that it would also be made public.

But the Sun pointed out that Rosenberg is the former head of the Trudeau Foundation.

The article stated that the National Post, a fellow node of the same Postmedia network, “Documented several years ago that in 2015, foreign donations [to the Foundation] rose from $53,000 in 2014 to $428,000 in 2015 and $535,000 in 2016,” the article stated.”

“The exact source of the money isn’t known but there is proof that some came from China, including Chinese billionaire Bin Zhang who made a $200,000 donation,” the Sun added.