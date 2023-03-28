Dear U.S. Citizens,

Good Morning, my name is Felipe. Today I am standing here and protesting, not only as the President of the Multi-Ethnic Alliance of New York but also as a father and as a common U.S. citizen.

The Ohio railroad derailment was a big shock to me. It raises concerns about railroad and train safety, as well as concerns about public facility safety in general. How does this happen? What are the real conditions of our railroads? Are they properly regulated? Are there enough workers to enforce the railroad regulations? Where do the funds go for railroad regulation?

Another concern is news transparency. This incident happened on Feb. 3. It wasn’t reported by the mainstream until recently. This raises a big concern regarding our news system. Such a big incident will affect lots of people, their life, their health, and the environment. As residents, they should have the right to know, so damage may be prevented.

As U.S. citizens we have the right to know. What’s happening in this country? What’s happening to our environment and how will it affect us? All these are important questions for the general public. We have the right to know!

My son is only 12-years-old now, and he travels by train and bus every day, to school and to other places. I can relate with the people in East Palestine, Ohio. Is the train he is taking to school safe? Are there chemicals leaking? Are they properly regulated? It has become a big concern for me, but it’s not supposed to be my concern.

Why?

America, and the American Dream, represent the most beautiful world for all immigrants. We were expecting a lot more when we came here. But now, I find out most of our public facilities are too old and have potential safety issues. Why is it so hard to fix?

America, please don’t let me down.