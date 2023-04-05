Fei Tian College’s Middletown Campus: Building a Bright Future for Students and Community Members

MIDDLETOWN, NY — Since 2018, Fei Tian College (FTC) has been pioneering excellence in academia and fine arts by offering a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs in the sciences, music, classical Chinese dance, stage production, design, and more. Nestled in upstate New York’s beautiful and scenic city of Middletown, Fei Tian College provides students with a unique and immersive educational experience that blends Western and Eastern traditions.

Today, as it continues to expand its academic programs and facilities, the college plans to host an open house on Wednesday, April 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to showcase all it has to offer to aspiring students and the local community.

Nestled in upstate New York’s beautiful and scenic city of Middletown, Fei Tian College (FTC) is located in the once-abandoned Middletown Homeopathic Hospital. (Image: via Fei Tian College)

The establishment of FTC’s Middletown campus was driven by the aim to create a four-year college in the city that would complement Middletown’s economic revitalization plans. The city’s mayor, Joseph M. DeStefano, has commended the college’s swift expansion and community outreach efforts.

Middletown Mayor Joseph DeStefano (Middle) pictured during Hudson Valley’s State of the City Address on April 4, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“Fei Tian College is a great school that offers a unique approach to education; I think it would be a great opportunity for anyone who’s interested in furthering their studies,” said DeStefano during a State of the City address held on April 4.

Excellence personified

FTC Middletown was established with a mission to offer high-demand programs in Data Science and Biomedical sciences, as well as other fields, to local students looking to earn a bachelor’s degree with strong job prospects without having to travel far from home.

Currently, FTC Middletown has a student population of around 250 — with approximately 60 students attending its Middletown Campus. However, Karen Chang, Director of Advancement at FTC Middletown, says the campus is ready to expand.

Fei Tian College (FTC) has been pioneering excellence in academia and fine arts by offering a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs in the sciences, music, classical Chinese dance, stage production, design, and more in New York’s beautiful Hudson Valley. (Image: via Fei Tian College)

“Our team at FTC Middletown has worked diligently over the past few years to lay a solid foundation for a campus that contributes to the growth and development of Middletown and the surrounding area,” says Chang, adding, “We are actively expanding our academic programs in collaboration with local partners and making strides in new facility renovations.”

In a press release, Chang also emphasized the College’s focus on quality teaching and hands-on skills development in students’ chosen fields. “All of our programs require a capstone project where students complete a semester-long internship or work on a real-life project with their mentors. We also have a mandatory career development course that teaches students how to prepare their resumes, apply for jobs, and attend mock-interviews with industry partners,” she said.

According to its website, FTC is authorized by the State of New York Board of Regents to offer complete courses for Bachelor’s and Master’s programs, and is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

A rich and diverse campus

Campus life at FTC Middletown is marked by a supportive and close-knit culture that current students have come to value like family. Dr. Miriam Sanchez, an Arts Management professor who joined FTC Middletown in 2022, notes that the caring environment and zero-tolerance policy on drugs and alcohol help students stay focused on their studies and succeed in all facets of life.

Founded in 2018, Fei Tian College (FTC) has been pioneering excellence in academia and fine arts by offering a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs in the sciences, music, classical Chinese dance, stage production, design, and more in New York’s beautiful Hudson Valley. (Image: via Fei Tian College)

The Office of Student Affairs at FTC offers guidance and support to students who are looking for either on-campus or off-campus residences nearby. The team is available to provide students with information on the rental process and general information on residential services. Additionally, they can help students find available housing in the surrounding community through community postings.

For on-campus housing, students must make a request to the Office of Student Affairs, and allocations are made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 2018, Fei Tian College (FTC) has been pioneering excellence in academia and fine arts by offering a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs in the sciences, music, classical Chinese dance, stage production, design, and more in New York’s beautiful Hudson Valley. (Image: via Fei Tian College)

In addition, FTC’s staff provide valuable wellness and counseling services to help support the emotional and spiritual well-being of its students. Through individual counseling and small group sharing sessions, the staff help students work through their life situations and offer guidance to develop a positive mindset, learn and grow from life lessons, and let go of past shortcomings.

Moreover, the Office of Student Affairs can assist students in building robust coping mechanisms to manage stress and enhance resilience to support them in achieving all their academic dreams and goals.

Open House:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: 14 Jason Place, Middletown, NY 10940

To RSVP, please email: [email protected], or text (845) 231-1053 for more information.

For more information regarding Fei Tian College, and other FAQs, please visit the official website here.