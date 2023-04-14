Shen Yun Enchants at Lincoln Center, Taking Audiences on a Magical Journey: ‘I Feel Like I Could Fly’

NEW YORK, New York — As Shen Yun nears its 13-show run at New York City’s prestigious Lincoln Center, audience members could not get enough of the performing arts troupe’s incredible dancing and choreography, gravity-defying acrobatics, dazzling costumes and colors, and soul-stirring music.

Throughout the show, Shen Yun’s award-winning dancers, musicians, and vocalists take the audience on an immersive journey through 5,000 years of traditional Chinese history — showcasing the beauty and depth of Chinese culture and art prior to the ravages of Communism. From ancient legends, ethnic folk dances and myths, to modern-day stories of courage and oppression, Shen Yun’s performances are a celebration of China’s rich heritage, culture, and traditions.

‘[Shen Yun] is what we need today’

After attending Shen Yun’s show on April 13, theatergoer Jenny said the show “exceeded” all her expectations.

Jenny, who works at a nonprofit firm that provides assistant services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, said the performance “was amazing and visually stunning, and had an extremely important message that is needed in today’s world.”

When asked about what she thought that message was, Jenny said, “The message [was] overall about humanity, having empathy, being compassionate to one another. And about believing in the Creator and in something that’s bigger than us.”

“I loved learning about a country’s beautiful tradition and [the importance] of not losing ourselves and tradition from whatever new ideology is being imposed on us,” she said, adding, “[The show] was much bigger than just a performance of art; it had an important message that is being lost today.”

Jenny, who hails from Cuba, also shared that she empathizes with those who have experienced oppression and the loss of basic freedoms, such as the right to practice religion and freedom of speech.

“The piece that spoke to me the most was the one where they showed when Communism in China started taking over and the students who were demonstrating their beliefs were forcefully taken away by the Chinese military and police,” she said, describing how the piece resonated deeply with her and her mother, who accompanied her to the show.

Shen Yun’s performances aim to not only entertain, but also educate audiences on important social and political issues, while providing a unique perspective on the human spirit and the importance of not taking certain freedoms for granted.

“That resonated with me because I come from a Communist country [Cuba], and that happened in my family and my family’s history,” Jenny explained, adding, “We couldn’t practice freedom of religion or expression. And that really touched my mom and I because our families lived it. We could really relate to that moment, and that performance.”

‘You have to see what China was like before Communism’

Friends Ruben Cruz and JB Scott attended Shen Yun’s performance on April 12 together and said the show was “fantastic and excellent.”

“We heard about Shen Yun from ads on television for Channel 4 and NBC,” said Cruz, adding that the show was “very creative and imaginative,” and that he would recommend it to family and friends.

“You must see it; the creativity involved, and the messages it conveys to Americans and to the West, it’s realistic in a lot of ways,” said Cruz, who works as a college professor.

When asked about how he would describe the performance to others, Scott, an attorney, said, “You absolutely have to see it in person to see what China was like before Communism. It’s very important,” he said, adding, “You can’t see [Shen Yun] in China, so you have to come see it when it reaches an area near where you live.”

‘I can see the message [Shen Yun] is trying to tell us’

Catherine DeBries, who worked as a banker for 37 years and is now retired, shared with reporters that this was her third time seeing Shen Yun.

Founded in 2006 and based in New York, Shen Yun has grown to form eight equally-sized troupes that tour and perform around the world simultaneously — showcasing a brand new production each year.

“The costumes; the changing; the way they go back and forth, and the excitement; [the dancers] do it so beautifully,” said DeBries, adding that she could “see the message they’re trying to tell us,” and shared that she “couldn’t wait” to see it again.

‘I would invest in [Shen Yun]!’

Maureen Robertson, who worked for cosmetics company Estee Lauder but is now retired, attended the performance with her daughter Regina Gilio, a real estate investor. The pair attended Shen Yun’s performance on April 13.

“It was wonderful, I would invest in your show!” said Gilio jokingly, adding that she thought the performance was “wonderful and spiritual,” and enjoyed seeing the dancers’ vibrant costumes and beautiful dancing.

“It was all wonderful; the singing and the dancing was fabulous,” said Robertson, adding that she understood Shen Yun’s message about how “peace is coming” to the world.

“If only we had more shows like this, maybe people would get it,” she said.

‘The beauty of an ancient civilization’

Robert Radway, who works in international trade and investment, said this was his first time seeing Shen Yun, despite having heard about it for years.

“I’ve traveled to China and all over the world, and I thought the show was wonderful,” said Radwai, adding that the beauty of traditional Chinese dance and music was beautiful and fantastic to see.

“I thought the show was fantastic and I hope you can continue it forever,” he said, adding, “Traditional Chinese music and dance shows the beauty of an ancient civilization; I loved the music and dance.”

‘Absolutely wonderful’

Inga Levin, a jewelry designer, attended Shen Yun’s performance on April 13 alongside her mother Ana Bukharova, a music teacher and singer.

“The show is absolutely wonderful,” said Levin, adding, “My daughter is a competitive dancer and I recognize a lot of the ancient Chinese dance in her performances that they teach in modern day.”

When asked about what stood out to her the most, Levin said, “I loved the lightness; the dedication that the dancers have; the professionalism; the decorations are incredible.”

Shen Yun’s use of a high-tech integrative, digital backdrop brings scenes from different dynasties, celestial realms, and ethnic regions to life; the show is also guided by two emcees who explain each segment in both English and Chinese — making it more accessible to a wider audience.

“The technology is so advanced,” said Levin, describing how the show’s backdrops were incredible to see. “[The show] made me laugh, it made me cry about the situation in China, and it was just beautiful and emotional.”

“I’ve been wanting to go [see Shen Yun] for a long time, and I feel like I’m not going to be able to sleep tonight. I feel like I could fly,” said Bukharova.

Shen Yun will perform in Lincoln Center through Sunday, April 16.

