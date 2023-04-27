‘True Things Prevail’: Clip by Tucker Carlson After Firing by Fox Viewed Over 17 Million Times

Tucker Carlson, the popular Fox News prime-time host who was let go on Monday (April 24), released a two-minute clip in the evening of April 26 sharing his thoughts upon stepping “outside the noise for a few days.”

The video has been viewed more than 17 million times in less than a day since Carlson uploaded it.

“One of the first things you realize,” he said, “is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country … people who really care about what’s true.”

Carlson is known for his in-depth conservative takes on issues affecting the U.S. and its people, most centering on topics considered taboo by the establishment left but not shy about criticizing Republicans. He was arguably America’s most watched political commentator, with more than 3 million active viewers.

He went on to criticize the state of public discourse, saying that “you notice is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant … trust me, as someone’s who’s participated.”

Important topics, such as wars, game-changing technologies, demographic change, and corporate power get “virtually no discussion at all,” he said, arguing that the mainstream of both of the Democrats and Republicans shut down “legitimate debate” about those issues.

Carlson was likely fired in connection with Fox News’ settlement with Dominion, the company that incurred controversy in the wake of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections. Dominion had sued Fox for allegedly promoting the idea that it was engaged in election fraud.

“Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left but there are some, and that’s enough,” Carlson said.

“At the same time, the liars who have been trying to silence them shrink, and they become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe—true things prevail.”