Shen Yun Wows Audiences In Monterrey, Mexico: ‘It Stirred Up So Many Emotions’

MONTERREY, Mexico — On April 28, Shen Yun kicked off its tour in Mexico with a series of performances at the city’s acclaimed Auditorio Pabellón M. Theatergoers marveled at the performing troupe’s vibrant costumes and props, gravity-defying acrobatics, immersive high-tech backdrops, live music, and more.

Founded in 2006, Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company — showcasing the beauty and grace of ancient Chinese culture, arts, and traditions through dance, song, and music.

Based in New York, the company is composed of an ensemble of talented artists from all around the world — including musicians, soloists, choreographers, and dancers — with the goal of reviving and promoting 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture and values prior to the ravages of communism.

Currently, Shen Yun has eight equally-sized companies that travel and perform around the world simultaneously; featuring a brand new performance each year.

‘A moment filled with so many emotions’

“I am so impressed,” said Yelsi Gabriela Vásquez Juárez, an architect from Chiapas, located in southern Mexico. “The colors, the choreography, and the set design were all breathtaking; I was captivated by the dancers’ expressions and I loved the values conveyed in the performance,” said Vásquez, who attended Shen Yun’s matinee performance on May 1.

When asked about what stood out to her the most, she said, “It was a moment filled with so many emotions,” adding that she “felt goosebumps” when the show first began and the curtain lifted.

Yelsi Gabriela Vásquez Juárez, an architect based in Chiapas, attended Shen Yun’s performance in Monterrey, Mexico on May 1, 2023. (Image: Lily Yu/The Epoch Times)

“I absolutely loved the lyrics and the soprano’s emotional delivery,” said Vásquez, describing how she was struck by the song’s reference to deities and the idea that “atheism and the question of scientific evolution [are not enough] — that we need to believe in something, believe in a higher power.”

“It really resonated with me,” she added.

Aside from showcasing stunning choreography, acrobatics, and a live orchestra that combines traditional Western and classical Chinese instruments, Shen Yun’s performances also depict legends and historical stories from ancient China as well as modern tales of bravery and oppression taking place in China today.

“I felt deeply moved when the villains came to persecute the [practitioners of Falun Gong] for spreading the values of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance,” said Vasquez, adding, “The dancers’ performance really struck me, and it stirred up a sense of sadness in me.”

In Washington, DC, Falun Gong practitioners observe a candlelight vigil in July, 2001, the second anniversary of the CCP’s persecution of the spiritual practice. (Image: Alex Wong via Getty Images)

Shen Yun’s performances aim not only to entertain; some of the performing arts’ dance pieces showcase the bravery and resilience of oppressed individuals as they strive to maintain their beliefs in the face of immense adversity. These performances hope to raise awareness and educate audiences on important social and political issues, while providing a unique perspective on the human spirit and the importance of not taking certain freedoms for granted.

After watching Shen Yun’s performance, Vasquez said she felt inspired, with a renewed sense of hope for the future. “What I take away from [the show] is that there is hope in this world — that goodness, hope, and love will prevail,” she said.

‘I felt like I could remember a past life’

Antonio Pimentel Garza, owner of an electric company, attended Shen Yun’s performance in Monterrey with his wife, Fatima Carrillo, on May 1.

“It was the best show I’ve ever seen, with one of the most impressive stages; the music and orchestra were the highlights,” said Carrillo, adding that she felt “deeply moved” about the performance’s depiction of the human spirit and the “will to never give up.”

Antonio Pimentel Garza, owner of an electric company, attended Shen Yun’s performance in Monterrey, Mexico alongside his wife Fatima Carrillo on May 1, 2023. (Image: Lily Yu/The Epoch Times)

Shen Yun’s orchestra combines both classical Western instruments and ancient Chinese instruments to bring the audience on an immersive and soul-stirring musical journey.

When asked about what stood out to her the most, Carrillo said, “It was beautiful, I felt like I was remembering something from a past life.” Regarding the final scene where the Creator descends to save humanity, Mrs. Carrillo said it sparked a deep emotion in her, “It represents the notion that finally, after so much suffering, good things will come.”

“Now it’s time to enlighten ourselves, right?” she said. “It was really beautiful and emotional. At the end of all the bad things you’ve been through, God is there waiting for us!”

‘It touched my soul’

Rocio Perez Murillo, a real estate agent, said she felt “deeply moved” after attending Shen Yun’s performance in Monterrey on May 1.

“It immediately touched my soul — it’s a very beautiful way to learn about culture and traditions,” said Perez, adding, “It’s a wonderful show, and I feel very lucky to be here.”

Rocio Perez Murillo, a real estate agent, attended Shen Yun’s performance in Monterrey, Mexico on May 1, 2023. (Image: Lily Yu/The Epoch Times)

When asked about what stood out to her the most, Perez said she appreciated how Shen Yun’s performers are bringing to light important social issues happening in modern-day China. “In life, we seek balance, we are yin and yang — light and darkness,” she said, adding, “The divine part within me connected immediately; from that moment on, I said, ‘This is worth being here for.'”

“Shen Yun’s performances nourishes your soul, and fills us with hope,” she said, adding that she was “eager” to recommend the show to family and friends.

Perez concluded her interview by thanking the Artistic Director of Shen Yun. “I give him my gratitude, my sincere congratulations, for promoting this type of show that keeps us hopeful in the rescue of humanity from our divinity in connecting us to a better world, which is ultimately what we all want,” she said.

Shen Yun will perform five shows in Mexico City starting on May 4, before heading to Guadalajara for three more shows through May 10.

For more information on Shen Yun Performing Arts, including FAQs and ticketing information, please visit the official website here.