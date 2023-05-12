Celebrating Mother’s Day: A Tribute to the Backbone of Orange County, NY

HUDSON VALLEY, New York — Mother’s Day is a cherished occasion observed in many parts of the world. The day provides a special opportunity to express our gratitude and appreciation for the incredible women who have shaped our lives and supported us through many of life’s endeavors. It is a time to honor the unconditional love, selflessness, and unwavering support that mothers and motherly figures provide to their children and loved ones.

Beyond the flowers, gifts, and greeting cards, though, Mother’s Day represents a time to recognize and celebrate the profound impacts that mothers have in our lives. Let us delve into the depths of this occasion and explore the true essence of motherhood by featuring a few of our favorite moms from Orange County, New York.

Meet Dorey Houle: a contender for State Senate

​Raised in Staten Island, New York, Houle moved to the town of Monroe in 2014 and hails from a long legacy of public service. She is the daughter of a NYC Fire Lieutenant, and wife of a NYPD officer and retired combat veteran. Her eldest son, Harrison, is a Sergeant with the U.S. Army, and is currently serving in the armed forces.

Houle, who has five kids, has been a major figure in the state’s political landscape, and has been known as a “principled Republican fighter.” Hoping to represent constituents in New York’s 42nd District, Houle narrowly lost to incumbent senator James Skoufis in late November of last year.

From all of us at Vision Times, we’d like to wish Dorey and her five children: Harrison, Jake, Olivia, and twins McKenna and Logan, a very Happy Mother’s Day. (Image: via Dorey Houle)

But the defeat hasn’t stopped Houle from being a champion and advocate for the residents that she one day hopes to represent.

Houle: ‘We are public servants’

“When I talk to people, they tell me how frustrated they are over what politics and government has become,” Houle told Vision Times in a previous interview. “We [politicians] have gotten away from the idea that we are public servants, and we need to ensure that people’s best interests are at the forefront.”

When it comes to being a mom, Houle says it’s a full time job as well — complete with school pickups, recitals, and events. Her kids, who range from ages 10 to 23, have a wide array of interests and hobbies, including: skateboarding, drawing, filmmaking, dancing, and more.

“Logan (Houle’s youngest son) is still investigating what he wants to be when he grows up,” says Houle, jokingly adding, “Aren’t we all?” Indeed, we are!

On top of being a full-time supermom, Houle also hopes to streamline and foster a stronger relationship with the Monroe Police Department and local school systems. She also aspires to lead the charge in revolutionizing record-keeping practices and streamlining documentation in the town of Monroe.

“Being responsible with taxpayer money and dialing back spending is something we have been able to achieve, and something I really want to bring to Albany,” she said.

Meet Kathryn Luciani: the ultimate professional

Kathryn Luciani, another mother of five, has been a resident of Orange County for over 17 years, and has deep ties to the region.

We’d like to wish Kathryn and her five children: Fisher, Jackson, Meadow, Paisley, and Roland, a very Happy Mother’s Day. (Image: via Kathryn Luciani)

During the state’s general election Assembly run, Luciani ran on the GOP ticket, vying to represent New York’s 99nd District against Democrat Christoper Eachus. Though narrowly losing to Eachus by only a handful of votes according to Ballotpedia, Luciani remains a well-known and beloved figure in the state.

On top of her budding political career, Luciani also works as the Head of Community Relations at the beautiful Rushmore Estate, located in the state’s scenic Hudson Valley.

Situated just 45 minutes northwest of New York City, the estate is close to a variety of shops, restaurants and art galleries. The estate is also located close to Woodbury Common Outlets — known for its wide selection of designer clothing and luxury shops at discounted rates.

“It can be used for weddings, as a charming bed and breakfast, for events, etc,” said Luciani.

Located in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains, the Rushmore Estate in New York’s Hudson Valley is an ideal vacation destination and gorgeous venue for weddings, events, and more. (Image: Courtesy of Rushmore Estate)

Despite juggling a full-time career and hefty workload, Luciani also stays occupied with her five children: Fisher, 19; Jackson, 11; Meadow, 9; Paisley, 6; and Roland, 3.

A tribute to supermoms everywhere

Mother’s Day serves as a beautiful reminder of the invaluable role mothers play in our lives. It is a day to celebrate and express our deep gratitude for their unwavering love, selflessness, and guidance.

So, let us raise a glass to treasure and cherish the extraordinary women in our lives — not just on Mother’s Day, but everyday — for their love, support, and influence that help shape us into the individuals we are meant to be.