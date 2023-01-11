Historic and Beautiful: The Rushmore Estate in New York’s Hudson Valley is the Perfect Place For a Wedding or Getaway

Built in the early 1900s and spanning over 50 wooded acres, the Rushmore Estate is a stunning, vintage property located in the heart of New York State’s quaint Hudson Valley.

Featuring a large Spanish-styled ballroom, four luxury guest suites, and two charming cottage rooms, the estate is known for its rustic charm and historical beauty. Built in 1908 by Philadelphia lawyer Charles E. Rushmore as a country home for his wife and their daughter, the home served as a vacationing spot for the prominent family — who utilized the property for many years.

SPOTLIGHT ON EVENTS AND LOCAL BUSINESSES IN NEW YORK STATE:

“Rushmore built this estate as a country house while he lived in New York City,” said Seth Pulver, now-custodian of the property.

“I’ve been living here for 20 years now,” Pulver shared with Vision Times, adding that though he used the property as his primary residence and raised his four children there, he is now ready to share the beauty and tranquility of the Rushmore Estate with those who may be searching for a unique wedding venue, or looking for a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Located in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains, the Rushmore Estate in New York’s Hudson Valley is an ideal vacation destination and venue for weddings, events, and more. (Image: via Mount Rushmore Estate)

Unique historical connection

“The estate was named after Charles Rushmore because he financed the project in South Dakota,” said Sergio Briceño, who serves as manager of the property.

Located in the Black Hills National Forest in South Dakota, the memorial was named after Rushmore — who traveled to the Black Hills in 1885 to inspect mining claims in the region. When Rushmore inquired with a local man about the name of a nearby mountain, he reportedly replied that it never had a name before, but would from now on be called: Rushmore Peak; becoming later known as Rushmore Mountain or Mount Rushmore.

Briceño, who used to work as a service manager in some of the most luxurious 5-star hotels in Santiago de Chile, said his goal as manager of the property is to provide the highest level of hospitality and top-tiered service to all its guests.

“My work at Rushmore is making sure everything is working well — especially when we have guests staying with us,” Briceño told Vision Times via text message, adding that, “Our goal is to make sure our guests are happy from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave.”

“Top-tiered hospitality and service is our number one priority,” he added.

Close proximity to shops, restaurants, and shopping centers

Located just 45 minutes northwest of New York City, the estate is close to a variety of shops, restaurants and art galleries. The estate is also located close to Woodbury Common Outlets — known for its wide selection of designer clothing and luxury shops at discounted rates.

“It can be used for weddings, as a charming bed and breakfast, for events, etc,” said Kathryn Luciani, marketing manager for the property.

Sergio Briceño (L), manager at Mount Rushmore Estate pictured next to Kathryn Luciani (R), marketing manager for the estate. (Image: via Vision Times staff)

Luciani, who ran on the Republican ticket for New York State’s 99th District Assembly, said she hopes others will enjoy the property and learn about its unique connection to the Mount Rushmore memorial.

“Nobody in Woodbury really knows about this place,” she said, underscoring how special and unique it is to have something in New York State that is connected to Mount Rushmore.

“It’s incredible to have this little slice of history in our backyard and it would be a shame to lose it,” she said.

The property, which is located in close proximity to a wide array of outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing, is also home to several gardens and natural preserves — making it an ideal getaway for those in search of peace and solitude, or just looking to unplug from the city for a few days.

“We’ve seen people come up from the city who are just in need of some peace; they stay here and love it,” Luciani said.

For more information about the Rushmore Estate, including FAQs, availability and bookings, click here.

Mount Rushmore Estate

14 Castleton Drive, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Contact: (845)-500-6570