Befriending Birds – A Practical Guide to Making Feathered Friends

For millions of years, birds have dominated the skies with little effort. Although we can only achieve flight through technology, we have the chance to interact with these able aviators when they come down to rest.

With the popularity of birdwatching reaching scores of millions in the US alone, it’s no secret that these elusive creatures are both fascinating and charming. Countless individuals delight at the chance to observe birds in their natural habitat, and many long to build relationships with them.

Yet birds are sensitive in many ways, and there are definite dos and don’ts when it comes to interactions. These practical tips will help you in befriending birds without endangering their health and safety.

The right place at the right time

The common saying “The early bird gets the worm,” has two shades of meaning. One is that many birds start their day very early, evidenced with a “dawn chorus,” where they are up and singing even before the sun has peaked over the horizon. Scientists say they may be using this time to attract a mate and/or fend off competition.

The other is a figurative suggestion, that if you are willing to rise at the crack of dawn, you have a great chance at getting what you want, which in this case might be a good look at some birds. Birds are out and about most of the day, however, so don’t worry if you’re a night owl.

Once you’ve designated some time, you’ll want to choose a location. While many native birds will enjoy the trees and vegetation around your home, some species have special habitats that you might want to seek out.

Hummingbirds love the nectar from vibrant-colored flowers. (Image: Philippe Donn via pexels)

Hummingbirds enjoy the nectar of colorful flowers found in meadows and gardens, for instance; woodpeckers are common in forests and woods, where they probe dead trees for insects and grubs; and waterfowl can be found near lakes, streams and marshes.

If you’re looking for a specific bird, do a little research on their habitat and embark on an adventure to find them. You can also create your own bird sanctuary by choosing plants to attract birds to your garden.

Kingfishers are commonly found along waterways. (Image by Pixabay)

Making the most of your experience

Once you have your bird in sight, you will want it to stick around so you can get to know it. What you do or don’t do can make all the difference.

Keep calm and move slowly

First, try to be calm and gentle. Once you step into their territory, you could be perceived as a threat. Most birds are skittish since they are often preyed upon. Remember to show respect and give them plenty of space when you enter their turf — otherwise you’ll scare them away.

Approach with minimal movement and noise, and avoid wearing loud colors; birds’ sense of sight is much more acute than ours. Any movement should be gradual and smooth.

Wait for the birds to come to you

Find a comfortable spot where you can sit back and let the birds go about their business. If you remain quiet and calm, you’ll have an opportunity to study their behavior. Observe how they interact with others, how they eat, or even how they bond — they just might take an interest in you.

As you wait, listen for different bird calls and see how many you can recognize. “Unlike mammals, which are relatively quiet, birds are loudmouths,” says David Mizejewski, naturalist of the National Wildlife Federation. “And when you’re at the campfire, don’t forget to keep an ear out for the owls.”

Birds love a bath, but they also appreciate some privacy. Be considerate in your observation. (Image: Jill Wellington via Pixabay)

Befriending birds

While birds may respond to bird-like noises, it is not recommended to play recorded bird calls to them. This can disorient them and compromise their survival instincts. You could try making phishing noises with your mouth to rouse their curiosity.

In your own yard, you can use your voice to talk to them as you fill their feeders or bird baths. Birds can identify one another through sound. Some birds, especially crows, can recognize and remember human faces! After they grow accustomed to your non-threatening presence, they may come to trust you more and more.

Pileated woodpecker (Image: chumlee10 via Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0)

Always be considerate of their habitat. Try to stay away from any nests, since alarmed parents might attract predators. If you have a fallen tree, don’t remove it, since even dead wood can provide both food and shelter for birds. Pets like cats and dogs are threatening to most birds, so find something else for them to do when you want to spend time with the birds.

While it’s okay to feed birds by your home, don’t overdo it, and avoid it altogether in the wild. If they become dependent on you for food, it creates problems for them, and uneaten feed is also likely to attract rodents or other pests.

Also, don’t overstay your welcome. Even if the birds are tolerant of you, they are generally more comfortable when left alone. Spend some quality time with your new friends, then let them be. You can record your experience at home.

This can be as formal or informal as you like. Identify your birds by their proper names, or give them clever pet names. Talk to friends and family about them, or recount your experience in writing. As As nature educator, speaker and author, Ken Keffer says,, “You can just go out there and be like, I saw a really cool bird that was beating its head on the side of a tree. Might have been a woodpecker, or maybe not,”

Once you start, it will be difficult to stop seeing birds everywhere and marveling at them every day.