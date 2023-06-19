SY Aesthetics Launches State-of-the-Art Cosmetic Surgery Center in Middletown, NY

MIDDLETOWN, New York — Embarking on its mission to deliver an enduring symphony of beauty, happiness, and wellness through comprehensive patient care, SY Aesthetics proudly inaugurated its state-of-the-art surgical facility on June 16.

Nestled within the scenic Hudson Valley area in upstate New York, the expansive 5,500 square-foot center boasts two innovative operating rooms, outfitted with advanced anesthesia machines, sleek flat-screen monitors, and a renowned world-class staff.

To ensure utmost patient comfort and safety, the meticulously supervised pre-operative suite accommodates up to three individuals, paralleled by a dedicated recovery unit with an equal capacity. Available surgical procedures will include: face and neck lifts, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tucks, and more.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature two innovative operating rooms, outfitted with advanced anesthesia machines, flat-screen monitors, and a renowned world-class staff. (Image: Lian Li)

“It was miraculous how quickly we were able to get this center built,” said Sound of Hope CEO, Fang Wei, who worked alongside SY Aesthetics’ CEO Dr. Jingduan Yang to get the center up and running. “There was such a high work ethic among our staff, and I’d like to thank everyone who worked so tirelessly to get this done in such a short period of time.”

Cultivating a harmony of beauty and happiness

During the center’s grand opening ceremony, Dr. Jingduan Yang, CEO of SY Aesthetics, expressed the profound significance of the moment, stating, “What you are witnessing today marks merely the initial steps of a remarkable journey that will unfold over the next decade or three. Our mission is to establish a global hub for health, beauty, and genuine happiness.”

As a fifth-generation Chinese medicine practitioner and a board-certified psychiatrist, Dr. Yang has dedicated decades to refining a holistic approach to health. Drawing from the wisdom of both Eastern and Western practices, his methodology encompasses the interconnected realms of physical well-being, nutrition, emotional balance, and spiritual harmony to provide patients with comprehensive care for all dimensions of their health.

As a fifth-generation Chinese medicine practitioner and a board-certified psychiatrist, Dr. Yang has dedicated decades to refining a holistic approach to health. (Image: Lian Li)

“In Chinese, we have this belief that says we need three kinds of doctors: the doctor that heals the nation, the doctor that heals the people, and the doctor that treats illnesses and disease — and we are going to produce all three kinds of these doctors for our community here, for the country, and for the world,” said Yang.

At the core of SY Aesthetics lies a steadfast commitment to a holistic view of health. The synergy of plastic surgeries, non-surgical procedures, personalized nutritional guidance, psychological support, and lifestyle medicine harmoniously intertwine. This comprehensive approach empowers every unique patient to attain enduring happiness and beauty to nurture their overall well-being for the long run, said Fang.

“On the surface, it may look like just an aesthetic center, but there’s a three-dimensional component to it that aims to help cultivate people’s wellness and minds,” says Fang, adding, “It’s incredible how well SY Aesthetics is doing after just six months. I know the two founding doctors [Dr. Jingduan Yang and Dr. Yager] are not looking at just profit or short-term gains — they are looking for ideals for people to be able to enrich themselves, not just superficially, but in-depth.”

“I would suggest for everyone to come check it out; it is superb.”

‘Physical beauty is connected to spirituality’

As the medical director of SY Aesthetics, Dr. Jeffrey Yager, a renowned, board-certified plastic surgeon who also practices in Manhattan, shared with Vision Times that he is “thrilled” to channel his extensive medical expertise to new heights at the center.

With a deep passion for advancing patient care, Dr. Yager eagerly embraces this opportunity to make a profound impact in the field, bringing his skills and dedication to every individual seeking transformative results to improve all area of their health.

A graduate of Columbia University’s Medical School, Dr. Jeffrey Yager worked as Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center chief resident in plastic surgery before opening his own plastic surgery practice in New York City. (Image: Lian Li)

“I think that as a plastic surgeon, it’s easy to understand physical beauty that you can see, but it’s harder to see the beauty inside, and how you sometimes feel inside doesn’t look anything like how you look outside,” said Yager, a graduate of Columbia University’s Medical School.

“Inner beauty is the peace, happiness, and balance within yourself,” said Yager, adding, “It can be affected by your biochemistry, what you eat, disease processes in the body, your spirituality — all these things can affect the way you feel about yourself, and you can see that in the physical.”

When asked about whether he believes physical beauty is connected to one’s spirituality and sense of morality, Yager said, “I think in a way it is because when you have problems with your morality or your virtue, you create a conflict, and when you create a conflict, it eats away at you on the inside.”

“Eventually that [poison] comes through onto the surface, and it affects the way you interact with other people, and the way you look physically,” added Yager.

Comprehensive evaluations

Dedicated to providing comprehensive evaluations that take into account each patient’s individual circumstances to ensure personalized treatment plans that best suit their needs, the center will incorporate meticulous assessment of medical history, physical attributes, lifestyle factors, and personal goals, to curate tailored approaches for each patient.

By prioritizing a thorough understanding of each patient, SY Aesthetics aims to empower individuals to embark on their transformative journeys with confidence and support.

New York State Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (L), pictured with Dr. Jingduan Yang (middle) and Middletown Mayor Joseph DeStefano (R) during SY Aesthetic’s opening ceremony on June 16, 2023. (Image: Lian Li)

“We give more comprehensive evaluations here at SY Aesthetics to get into different factors of health that have nothing to do with physical appearance,” said Yager, adding, “These evaluations will have more to do with your personality, belief system, and nutrition to find all the different areas in which you could use assistance.”

Explaining why it’s important to get to the root of one’s physical insecurities, Yager said, “If someone comes to me and they’re ‘unhappy’, and all I do is fix the physical parts, now you’re just a more attractive unhappy person, but it hasn’t affected your happiness — so I’ve only done part of the job.”

“But if I work on happiness first, you may not want to fix the beauty part because you already feel happy. To me, the best patients are the ones who are in stable relationships, feel loved, feel comfortable, and are at peace with who they are.”

“[These patients] are coming to us just to fix that one superficial part to help them feel more complete,” said Yager, adding, “We want to create a balance to help people find happiness.”

A thriving community

The ribbon-cutting ceremony also drew the attendance of several esteemed guests, including New York State Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther, Middletown Mayor Joseph DeStefano, and Brandon Holdridge, Constituent Services Specialist from the office of New York Sen. James Skoufis.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by several VIP politicians as well as members of the community. (Image: Lian Li)

Their attendance added a touch of distinction to the event, underscoring the significance of SY Aesthetics’ new cosmetic surgery center. As representatives of the community, their presence reaffirmed the shared commitment to supporting advancements in healthcare and promoting well-being within the region.

“I’m really excited to be here, and I want to thank the community for all the good things that are happening in Middletown,” said Gunther, adding, “I want to thank Joe DeStefano because I work with a lot of people in government, but everyday, Joe has great new ideas on how to improve his community.”

Gunther’s support and recognition further emphasized the center’s importance as a valuable resource for the community’s health and beauty needs.

“I know this work is important for so many people — not just for cosmetic reasons — but for other reasons such as medical ones as well. I want to thank all of you for what you’ve done for the city of Middletown and New York State. We are so glad you chose Middletown to be your home, and I look forward to continuing working with you in the future,” said Gunther.

‘Many more years of expansion’

During his speech, DeStefano highlighted how the center’s inauguration serves as another milestone for the 30,000 plus residents of Middletown.

“This campus used to be neglected by the state,” said DeStefano, adding, “For 25, 30 years, these buildings were dilapidated and vandalized and it really dragged down the community. But now, with the investment made by Dr. Yang and Northern Medical Center, it’s really made a huge difference for our small city.”

Middletown Mayor Joseph DeStefano said during his speech that he is looking forward to working alongside SY Aesthetics and the many contributions they have made to the community for “many more years to come.” (Image: Lian Li)

“We are thankful for the friendship that we’ve formed over the years with SY — for this partnership that we’ve developed and the great work they’ve done in education, arts, and now, with this medical center.”

“We are certainly looking forward to many more years of expansion,” said DeStefano.

For more information regarding SY Aesthetics’ new cosmetic center, please visit the official website here.