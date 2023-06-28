SUNY Maritime College Offering More Than $1 Million in Scholarships, Numerous Other Opportunities

Graduating high school students that have not decided where they will land in September may want to consider studying at SUNY Maritime College. Every Year, the college offers more than $1 million in scholarship assistance for students after completing the annual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

According to the college’s website, “SUNY Maritime College educates dynamic leaders for the global marine transportation industry, the business of shipping, engineering, energy, facilities management, finance, the armed forces and public service.”

Currently, the college is in the fourth year of implementing its strategic plan entitled, “Chartering a New Course,” that aims to provide the college, students and the broader industry with the tools and skills to serve a rapidly changing world.

The scholarships are funded by the college’s Sallyport Fund, scholarship endowments and supporting organizations including the Faculty Student Association and the Maritime College Alumni Association.

“These awards are made possible by the generous donations of alumni, faculty, staff, industry partners, corporations and friends of the college,” the college says.

A variety of opportunities

Incoming students are automatically considered for merit scholarships through the admission process and the scholarships are awarded at the time of admission and do not require supplemental application.

Merit scholarships for incoming students are competitive and awarded to top performing applicants. Minimum academic requirements will not guarantee that a student will earn a scholarship.

In addition to merit scholarships, SUNY Maritime College offers a variety of other opportunities including study-abroad and the New York State Excelsior Scholarship.

According to the college, “SUNY Maritime’s Faculty Student Association offers scholarships to students participating in the study abroad program hosted by the Department of Global Business and Transportation.”

The New York State Excelsior Scholarship is a state funded program designed to support full-time undergraduate students whose families earn less than $125,000 adjusted gross income (AGI) a year.

Administered by the Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC), the scholarship, for students that qualify, ensures they can attend the college tuition-free.

To be eligible the student must enroll in at least 12 credits per term and successfully complete at least 30 credits each academic year towards their degree program through continuous study with no break in enrollment.

Exceptions are made for students who experience the death of an immediate family member, are called to active military duty, must take care of a new born child or suffer from a medical emergency.

A number of other scholarships are available including ones for academic excellence, the Cadet Appointment Program Scholarship (CAPS), the Military Service Recognition Scholarship, the NYS Memorial Scholarships for Families of Deceased Firefighters, Volunteer Firefighters, Police Officers, Peace Officers and Emergency Medical Service Workers, the World Trade Center Memorial Scholarship, as well as memorial scholarships for Flight 3407 and 587.

ROTC Scholarships

The college also offers the Navy Reserve Officers Training Program (Navy ROTC), a multi-year program that runs concurrently with a student’s normal college or university classes.

In addition to traditional courses of study, students attend classes in Naval Science, participate in the Navy ROTC unit for drill, and physical training, and are taught leadership principles typical of a military officer.

Students also have the choice to study under the Army ROTC. The Army ROTC provides leadership and military training at schools and universities across the country, including SUNY Maritime College.

“Army ROTC provides Cadets with the character-building aspects of a diverse self-disciplined civilian education with tough, centralized leadership development training,” reads a handout on the program.

Out of State Tuition Match

SUNY Maritime College is matching the in-state tuition of the flagship public universities in eight states in order to make it easier for students from across the country to study in New York State.

If you live in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Illinois or California, SUNY Maritime College will match the tuition and fees of your state’s flagship school in the form of a Maritime Scholarship.

Currently, Maritime’s tuition and fees cost more than flagship universities in Massachusetts, Illinois and California, therefore, students attending Maritime beginning in 2023 will be offered a scholarship to cover the difference.

“After this scholarship, students can attend our college as an out-of-state student and pay the same tuition and fee rate as if they attend the flagship college in their own state,” the college says.

The above is not an exhaustive list. There are many ways to either partially or fully fund one’s post secondary education. You can learn more by visiting SUNY Maritime College’s website.