Germany’s ‘Strategy on China’ Marks Beijing as Both Partner and Rival

On July 13, the German federal government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz released the European power’s first-ever Strategy on China, a sprawling 64-page document identifying Beijing as both a “systemic rival” as well as an “essential partner.”

The plan aims to present the German government’s views on the “status of and prospects for relations with China” and enable the government to assert its values and interests more effectively “in a complex relationship” with the country.

It’s goals also include presenting “means and instruments by which the [German] government can work with China,” without endangering the country’s free and democratic way of life, while also providing a framework for German federal ministries to give “coherence” to their policies on China and to “form a basis for enhanced coordination on China with stakeholders in Germany, Europe and beyond.”

The plan makes good on Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s pledge when he took office in late 2021 to table a “comprehensive China strategy.”

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is attempting a complex balancing act. It wants to maintain good ties with the world’s second largest economy and its largest trading partner, despite concerns over Beijing’s assertiveness and refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in addition to China’s human rights record and aggressiveness in the South China Sea, among other things.

‘Systemic rival’

Annalena Baerbock, a German Foreign Minister said that for Germany, “China remains a partner, competitor and systemic rival, but the aspect of systemic rivalry has in recent years increasingly come to the fore,” U.S. News reported.

“Systemic rivalry with China does not mean that we cannot cooperate,” the plan asserts, adding that, “The Federal Government is seeking to cooperate with China on the basis of fair conditions. Cooperation with China is thus a fundamental element of the federal Government’s Strategy on China.”

The plan acknowledges that Germany and China “Have different concepts of the principles governing the international order in important areas.”

One area identified is China’s human rights record. The plan aims to protect the rules-based international order “on the basis of the Charter of the United Nations, universal human rights and international law, as well as protecting the UN System.”

On Taiwan, the plan supports a “One-China policy,” and reiterates that Germany only has diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China (China), while also saying that Germany “has close and good relations with Taiwan in many areas and wants to expand them.”

The plan criticizes China’s tactic of deliberately using its economic power to achieve its political goals, saying that, “China is being increasingly assertive in striving for regional hegemony and in this process calling principles of international law into question.”

‘De-risking’ not ‘decoupling’

The plan admits that economic and trade relations with China remain an important element of “bilateral cooperation with China,” and said that Germany’s federal government is committed to ensuring that this cooperation is fair, sustainable and reciprocal.

“It is not our intention to impede China’s economic progress and development,” it says adding that de-risking is “urgently needed” however, the country is “not pursuing a decoupling of our economies.”

“De-risking” is the favorable term being used by world governments in relation to China compared to “decoupling.”

At least one German expert has come out critical of de-risking.

In a recent interview with communist China mouthpiece Xinhua News Agency, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, said “It is obviously very much against the interest of Germany to decouple or de-risk from China,” claiming that the word “de-risking” is merely semantic deception for decoupling.

“There is no risk coming from China. China is one of the most reliable trade partners and economic partners,” she claimed.

In late June, European Union (EU) leaders committed to reducing dependence on China with Latvian Prime Minister, Krisjanis Karins, warning that failure to do so would leave the EU vulnerable.

“What it basically says is [to] assess are we overly dependent in some way on China in trade and how to reduce so that if something changes drastically in the world we’re not left high and dry,” he said according to Reuters.

Germany’s Chancellor Scholz said that de-risking is a matter for companies to decide, not countries, and that it would take a few years for companies to diversify supply chains, potentially moving segments away from China.

Relationship with China ‘essential’

The plan mentions China as being “essential” to both Germany and the broader European Union at least seven times.

“[Germany] is seeking to cooperate with China, particularly as an essential actor in solving key global challenges,” the plan says, adding that, China is an essential element in combating climate change and that “Cooperation and intensive exchange with China are also essential with regard to the development of an ambitious international and legally binding instrument for fighting plastic pollution.”

It identifies numerous areas where Germany, and much of the developed world, have dependencies on China, including access to various metals and rare earths, lithium batteries and photovoltaics, and pharmaceutical substances.

“The Federal Government will analyse critical dependencies on an ongoing basis and supports a regular EU-wide monitoring system,” to identify vulnerabilities the plan reads.

German authorities also aim to create more expertise on China within the German government, saying that there is a “greater need” for people with the right language and intercultural skills within the government.

“Solid, current and independent expertise on China is essential for mutual understanding and for the long-term, successful pursuit and assertion of Germany’s interests,” the plan reads.