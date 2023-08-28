Sunskaara: Weaving Tradition and Modernity Into Sustainable Fashion

In today’s rapidly evolving world, more and more brands that merge traditional values with contemporary sensibilities have emerged. One such enterprise is Sunskaara, a fashion company founded by entrepreneur, Garima Malhotra. Derived from Sanskrit, Sunskaara translates to “good values” or traditions passed down through generations.

“The [main] advantage is that everything is easy-care,” Malhotra told Vision Times in an exclusive interview. “You can easily wash it and wear it, and you don’t have to iron it. And the best part is that it’s all made by women [designers] and created by hand.”

Beginnings of Sunskaara

Though founded just two months ago, Sunskaara has quickly gained recognition for its unique designs and value-driven approach. Malhotra — despite being at the helm — doesn’t claim full credit for the designs. She collaborates with graphic designers, often pitching her own concepts and color ideas. While she is deeply involved in conceptualizing and brainstorming, a few of the showcased designs, including a coral-colored item and a top piece, were personally crafted by her.

“I had a concept that I wanted [to incorporate] animals,” says Malhotra, adding, “But I worked with designers who collaborated together to bring these ideas together.”

According to the company’s website, Malhotra’s design team, which encompasses a group of about 50 female designers, is “committed to providing high-quality products (including jewelry, handbags, home decor, etc) and services that not only reflect exceptional craftsmanship but also bring about positive change.”

Every piece from Sunskaara is hand-made by a team of talented female designers in India. The women, handpicked by founder Garima Malhotra, not only infuse life into her designs but are also provided opportunities for financial stability and independence. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Sustainable fashion with a social edge

Featured at NY NOW’s Summer Market in New York City’s bustling Javits Center, Sunskaara stood out with its its easy-care approach that included simple instructions on how to wash, wear, and care for the garments.

The bi-annual event, which ran for three days starting Aug. 13, was organized by consulting firm Emerald, and served as a platform for emerging wholesale brands and designers to display their creativity and sell their products. This year’s summer feature showcased hundreds of wholesalers from all around the world.

Sunskaara also features many other hand-crafted items such as handbags, pillows, jewelry, decorative rugs, and more. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

One of the remarkable features of Sunskaara’s apparel is its user-friendliness, said Malhotra, highlighting how all the clothes are easy to care for; customers can simply wash, wear, and skip the ironing.

Beyond its user-centric approach, the brand also takes pride in its production methodology. Every piece from Sunskaara is hand-made by a team of talented women. These women, handpicked by Malhotra, not only infuse life into her designs but are also provided opportunities for financial stability and independence.

“My approach to it is that I would like them to up-skill — make them independent and financially more stable,” said Malhotra. “[This way] they can work from home, take care of their families, and create beautiful designs for [the company].”

By integrating traditional values with the modern world, Sunskaara hopes to create a sustainable and socially-responsible business model. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Another noticeable aspect of Sanskara’s collection is its color story, which beautifully changes with the seasons. From the warm hues of fall to the vibrant shades representing Christmas, and the refreshing tones of spring, Sanskara ensures that its designs have something to offer for everyone and every mood.

“We believe in supporting artisans and preserving their traditional techniques, empowering them to thrive and continue passing on their skills to future generations,” the company states, adding, “By showcasing their work, we aim to foster a deeper appreciation for their artistry while making a meaningful difference in their lives.”

Combining tradition and modernity

Malhotra’s roots play a pivotal role in her brand. Born in the same place in India where her products are made, she has firsthand experience with the materials used. Traditionally, these fabrics weren’t machine-washable until Garima introduced a novel material that transformed the way these outfits were maintained. The company’s designs also represent a melange of old and new designs inspired by natural elements of changing seasons and wildlife.

Born in the same place in India where her products are made, Malhotra has firsthand experience with the materials used to craft her products. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“Because of the materials that I use, [our clothes] can be cleaned by washing-machine. [Since] I was born where the garments are created, I understood what material will work best,” shared Malhotra, adding, “I have worn this for years.”

Though the company may be in its infancy, Malhotra has grand visions. Fueled by an ambitious vision to expand her design range and bring more beauty to the fashion world, she said, “That’s my ambition. To make it big and design more beautiful things.”

By integrating traditional values with the modern world, Sunskaara hopes to create a sustainable and socially-responsible business model. With its roots deeply embedded in traditions and an eye on the future, Sunskaara promises a blend of style and sustainability.

For more information on Sunskaara, including FAQs and purchasing options, visit the official website here.