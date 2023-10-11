Nhan Huynh Aims to Bolster Education, Economic Growth in Virginia’s 9th District Race

FAIRFAX, Virginia — As the political landscape of Virginia evolves, fresh voices keen on bringing new perspectives and solutions to the fore are emerging. One such voice is Nhan Huynh, a Republican vying for the Virginia House of Delegates’ 9th District. Come Nov. 7, registered voters in the state will be tasked with voting to elect representatives in various local and state offices to represent their communities.

As a proud resident of Fairfax County for the past 25 years, Huynh’s candidacy is centered around representing and amplifying the voices of the Asian community, bolstering parental rights, conscientious environmental planning, and fortifying the economic and safety infrastructure of Virginia.

“I think it’s important for us Asians to have a voice,” Huynh, who immigrated from Vietnam, told Vision Times in a recent interview. He also emphasized the need to counteract anti-Asian sentiment and to ensure that Asian students are fairly represented and supported in the educational sector and beyond.

On why representation matters

Huynh’s journey as a first-generation immigrant and single parent of three kids attending Fairfax County public schools shapes his perspective and passion for the office he hopes to run. His service in the U.S. Army after the September 11th terrorist attacks further showcases his commitment to the nation and his community.

One of Huynh’s campaign’s pillars, titled “Parents First & Academic Freedom,” focuses on restoring parental rights and ending what he describes as anti-Asian discrimination in education.

While describing policies that have impacted minority communities in the county, Huynh said, “There’s violence against Asians in Fairfax County, and [while some] of the policies may not have been intentionally set against Asians, they have affected many Asian-American students.”

Proposing an expansion of options for advanced academics beyond Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Tech (TJHSST), Huynh is a strong supporter of school choice legislation — asserting that “If Asian parents want other schools or different schools for their kids, they should be encouraged to do so.”

Addressing the recent drop in student percentages of Asian descent at TJHSST after changes in admissions, Huynh said, “We have many issues affecting the Asian community right now, and we need a voice in Richmond.” His run for the 9th District is not just about representing the Asian community but about creating an inclusive environment for all Virginia residents.

As one of the most sought-after specialized schools in the country, TJHSST is known for its high academic standards and rigorous curriculum. However, despite the hard work and achievements of Asian-American students in the county, many reported not being informed about financial aid and scholarship opportunities in a timely manner, or being outright denied admission.

The concerns have sparked an investigation into TJHSST’s admissions system and found that the merit-based admissions policy the school used to have has been changed in recent years.

On the economy and education

Huynh also casts a critical eye on the environmental and infrastructure challenges faced by his region. Hoping to find a balance between technological advancement and environmental protection, Huynh said he is opposed to the construction of potentially harmful data centers such as the proposed 500,000 sqft. data center adjacent to the Cub Run Stream Valley in Centreville.

On the economic front, Huynh hopes to minimize tax hikes, support small businesses, and reduce regulations that hinder economic growth in the region. “Many Asians run small businesses, and taxes affect them greatly,” he remarked. If elected, Huynh said his office will prioritize policies that foster a more favorable business environment to ensure that mom and pop shops have all the tools they need to thrive, and not just merely survive.

With a service background as a U.S. Army veteran and Virginia Tech Hokie, Huynh said he also hopes to strengthen police staffing, crack down on the rise of fentanyl, and prioritize mental health by making care affordable, stigma-free, and accessible — especially within Asian communities that may face cultural stigmas surrounding mental health.

“Another priority is to boost police staffing to address the police shortage,” said Huynh, emphasizing that many communities — especially Asian, Hispanic, and Black neighborhoods — have been disproportionately affected by surging crime.

Virginia’s general and special elections are slated for Nov. 7, 2023. Early voting began on Sept. 22. For more information, visit Huynh’s official campaign site here.