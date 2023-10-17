Reforming Taxes, Boosting Small Business Are Priorities for Dave Crance’s Virginia Delegate Race

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia — On Nov. 7, registered voters in Virginia will be tasked with electing officials to represent their communities. Amid the candidates vying for Virginia’s House of Delegates in the 13th District is Dave Crance. Epitomizing a blend of grassroots values with a vision for modern governance, Crance’s unique trajectory — from rural origins, through military service, to success in the hospitality sector — make him a standout candidate.

Hoping to bring real change to the city and community he’s called home for more than two decades, Crance sat down with Vision Times to share his aspirations, goals, and what sets him apart from other candidates. Crance currently resides in Fairfax County alongside his wife Suman and their two children, both of whom attend public schools in the county.

“Growing up on a farm, I am no stranger to hard work,” said Crance, describing how he hopes to bring this same ethic of tenacity and dedication to rejuvenate the district’s representation.

With a robust background in business and hospitality, Crance shared how he manages “multiple hotel brands stretching from Baltimore to Florida,” and highlighted his commitment to service, which began on his family tobacco farm and continued during his tenure as a U.S. Army paratrooper.

A background rooted in commitment

Relaying his concerns about party politics and how these complex dynamics often impact the lives of residents, Crance said, “Both the Old Parties’ policies are driven by their backers, the wealthy corporations, and elites who finance the campaigns.” Instead, Crance hopes to genuinely represent the interests of the community by making tangible changes at the local level without being swayed by external financial pressures.

As such, he is committed to introducing legislation that addresses pressing community concerns, including: addressing outdated tax brackets on residents, ending taxation on military pensions, ensuring affordable living for all income levels in the district, defending individual liberties, supporting local businesses affected by state decisions, and advocating for term limits and better ballot access to diversify electoral choices.

Distancing himself from the oftentimes divisive major parties, Crance found alignment in the core values of the Libertarian Party. “The Government should remain as limited and localized as possible belonging to the people,” Crance told Vision Times in a written statement, adding, “At all times, Individual Liberties and Freedoms should be protected.”

A comprehensive plan

Taxes: Crance’s take on tax reform is clear: “A person making $17,000 a year is still taxed the same as someone making $170,000; not only is that ridiculous, but in my opinion, [it is] reprehensible.” A staunch advocate for re-evaluating Virginia’s tax brackets and addressing military pension taxation, Crance believes in creating a more equitable and fair tax system for all residents based on income level.



Crance’s take on tax reform is clear: “A person making $17,000 a year is still taxed the same as someone making $170,000; not only is that ridiculous, but in my opinion, [it is] reprehensible.” A staunch advocate for re-evaluating Virginia’s tax brackets and addressing military pension taxation, Crance believes in creating a more equitable and fair tax system for all residents based on income level. Business: Reflecting on the pandemic’s impact, Crance remarked, “We saw the damage allowing Richmond unfettered power can cause during the pandemic.” Seeing a pressing need for representatives who put businesses and workers above political theatrics, Crance hopes to bolster small businesses while ensuring that the rights and interests of workers are prioritized.



Reflecting on the pandemic’s impact, Crance remarked, “We saw the damage allowing Richmond unfettered power can cause during the pandemic.” Seeing a pressing need for representatives who put businesses and workers above political theatrics, Crance hopes to bolster small businesses while ensuring that the rights and interests of workers are prioritized. Term Limits & Ballot Access: Advocating for change, Crance said, “We absolutely need a Representative in Richmond who will call for reasonable term limits.” He’s also a strong proponent for easier ballot access and transparency to ensure fair electoral representation.



Advocating for change, Crance said, “We absolutely need a Representative in Richmond who will call for reasonable term limits.” He’s also a strong proponent for easier ballot access and transparency to ensure fair electoral representation. Libertarian Democracy: Unwavering in his belief that the “Government should remain as limited and localized as possible belonging to the people,” Crance is committed to safeguarding the individual liberties of all the constituents he hopes to represent, while still holding the central government accountable.

Supporting the Asian community

When asked about what he would do to support minority members in the community, Crance shared the personal connection he has with Asia — and how this enables him to have a unique perspective on the immigrant struggle. “With my wife being from Nepal, I have traveled extensively in Asia and have watched my in-laws arrive and struggle to establish themselves here in hopes of a better life,” said Crance.

Understanding the challenges faced by many immigrant families, Crance seeks to ensure their concerns are heard and addressed.

“One thing I know first hand is the passion and drive second-and-third generation children of immigrants have along with their true appreciation and respect for all America can provide to those who work for it,” said Crance, adding, “I worry that if we as citizens don’t step up, don’t make an effort to take back our Government, that future generations may not have these same opportunities.”

One of the issues Asian-Americans residing in Fairfax County have reported is discrimination in admissions to specialized schools, notably at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Tech (TJHSST).

Acclaimed for its high academic standards and rigorous curriculum in the fields of science, mathematics, and technology, TJHSST is one of the most sought-after specialized schools in the country. However, despite the hard work and achievements of Asian-American students who reside in the county, many reported not being informed about financial aid and scholarship opportunities in a timely manner, or being outright denied admission.

A clear vision for Virginia’s 13th District

From coaching youth sports to serving on the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors, Dave’s dedication to the community is palpable.

“I have always strongly believed in giving back to my community,” he shared, adding, “We can’t allow this nation to be ruled by an elite wealthy political class; we need to work to return government to the people while there is still time.”

Virginia’s general and special elections are slated for Nov. 7, 2023. Early voting began on Sept. 22. For more information, visit Crance’s official campaign site here.