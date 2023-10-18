Attorney Calls Out German Health Authority for ‘Complete Failure of Drug Safety’

German attorney Tobias Ulbrich has accused his country’s health bureau of failing to properly supervise the COVID-19 vaccine, saying the bureau is a promoter of questionable drugs and that it disregarded requirements under the law.

Recently, Ulbrich made headlines when he published the 45 most dangerous batch numbers of the mRNA BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. But now, the lawyer is following up and accusing the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), the German federal agency, medical regulatory body, and research institution for vaccines and biomedicines, of a complete failure of drug supervision.

The disgruntled lawyer published a series of tweets with a list of failures of the PEI, which, according to Ulbrich, has resulted in 100,000 deaths.

Ulbrich represents a number of vaccine victims with his Düsseldorf law firm, Rogert & Ulbrich.

‘Safe and effective’

While the official COVID-19 vaccine narrative, that “vaccinations are safe and effective” exists, including on the website of the PEI, which is responsible for drug safety, the suspicion that mRNA vaccines are not safe is supported by findings expressed by statisticians and scientists elsewhere.

According to the German-language edition of the Epoch Times, five German chemistry professors have approached the PEI questioning the safety of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine in the face of increasing reports of vaccine damage.

For instance, a Danish study from March 2023, said that specific batches cause particularly severe and large amounts of vaccine damage, according to which nine batches of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine are said to have caused half of all deaths reported in Denmark in connection with the vaccination.

These batches matched with those Ulbrich extracted from his database of vaccine victims who asked his Düsseldorf law firm for legal assistance. Since he has published these batch numbers, anyone who suffers from suspected COVID-19 vaccine side effects can compare the batches with what is documented on their vaccination card.

After the Danish study at the PEI, a lawyer, Dr. Franziska Meyer-Hesselbarth, demanded the release of all death reports after a COVID-19 vaccination. In addition, she explicitly asked for the respective batch numbers.

Meyer-Hesselbarth received a response from the PEI that said the potentially lethal vaccine batches are unknown and that often there was no batch number given even though regulations stipulate that these must be submitted by doctors and those involved.

On August 18, 2023, the PEI stated that it had not found any batch-related accumulation of suspected case reports of vaccine side effects after the BioNTech vaccination in an evaluation of the in-house “SafeVac 2.0 study.” However, PEI’s in-house “SafeVac 2.0 study” is said to have recorded vaccine batches.

The PEI would not provide a breakdown of vaccination side effect reports with associated vaccine batches, nor would they provide a breakdown of what side effects are involved.

Although a breakdown of deaths based on suspicious activity reports exists at the PEI, this mainly refers to age groups. In this context, the batch numbers are not collected, and a corresponding assignment is impossible.

Possible DNA damage

Another vaccine safety issue concerns foreign DNA repeatedly found in Pfizer’s Corminaty batches. After investigations in the USA and Germany, the suspicion has been confirmed that some mRNA preparations are contaminated beyond the permissible maximum or limit values.

This can have incalculable consequences: The foreign DNA can result in lifelong spike protein production and an increased risk of cancer or autoimmune reactions. It turns out that the PEI never tested the mRNA vaccine batches for contamination with genetic material during the approval process.

When asked by scientists whether the PEI and the Federal Ministry of Health contamination investigation could have prevented numerous vaccine side effects, the responsible authorities gave dismissive or evasive answers or refused to answer at all, The Epoch Times reported.