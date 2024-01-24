New Hampshire Republicans Hand Trump Victory in State Primary, But Haley Stays in Race

On Jan. 23, former U.S. president Donald Trump walked away with another win, beating his last remaining opponent, Nikki Haley, in the New Hampshire primary by a considerable margin.

Trump easily won the primary, garnering 54.4 percent of the vote to Haley’s 43.3 percent and won at least 12 delegates to Haley’s nine. The proportion of Trump voters was even higher among registered Republicans.

Trump’s Tuesday night win is the first time in modern history that a nonincumbent Republican candidate has won both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

“Trump’s support was strong across several demographic groups, including men and women, Whites and non-Whites, and across age groups,” CBS News reported, adding that, “But Haley carried college graduates and voters with incomes of $100,000 and higher.”

Independent voters dominated the electorate. Fewer than half of all voters identified as Republican, a significant shift from 2016 when Republicans were the majority.

‘This race is far from over’

Tuesday’s results did little to dampen the spirits of Trump’s remaining Republican rival, Nikki Haley, who vowed to remain in the race, telling her supporters on Tuesday night, “This race is far from over.”

She described herself as a “scrappy fighter” who is “just getting started.”

She swiftly conceded to Trump on Tuesday night, moments after the first projections began to filter in telling a crowd of supporters at a rally in Concord, New Hampshire, “I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory — he earned it, and I want to acknowledge that.”

Haley, who once served Trump as an ambassador to the U.N., and who came in third place in Iowa’s caucuses last week, may be holding on to see how she performs in next month’s primary election in South Carolina, her home state.

“There are dozens of states left to go, and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” Haley told a crowd of supporters.

However, according to recent polls, Haley’s South Carolina hopes will most likely not come to fruition as Trump maintains a significant lead in the polls.

Trump’s New Hampshire win will likely cement his place as the Republican presidential nominee, however Haley does not appear to be willing to go down without a fight.

“With Donald Trump, you have one bout of chaos after another — this court case, that controversy, this tweet, that senior moment,” Haley said Tuesday night, adding that, “You can’t fix Biden’s chaos with Republican chaos.”

Biden wins New Hampshire

Meanwhile, Biden, who was not even on the ballot, easily won the Democratic primary in New Hampshire after facing no serious contenders.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed on Tuesday.

According to The Independent, “Mr. Biden’s campaign purposefully did not file the president’s name for the ballot within the deadline in an act of solidarity with the Democratic National Convention’s (DNC) decision to make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary.”

Despite Biden’s name being absent from the ballot, voters chose to ignore the two candidates on the ballot and write in his name, securing him the win.

The two other Democrat contenders were Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, a self-help author.

With Tuesday’s developments it appears as though another face off between Biden and Trump in a presidential race is all but guaranteed.