Innovation, Sustainability Shine at Natural Products Expo in California

ANAHEIM, California — The Natural Products Expo West stands out as a premier trade show within the natural, organic, and healthy products industry. Held annually in Anaheim, California, the event is a vibrant hub for companies dedicated to sustainability, health, and wellness, showcasing natural and organic products ranging from food and beverages to supplements and personal care items.

This year’s expo, which attracted thousands of exhibitors and attendees from across the globe, took place from March 13 to 16. Vision Times staff writers May Song and Mary Lee were on site to explore the variety of noteworthy products unveiled.

Among the standouts was Lundberg Family Farms, a family-owned enterprise from Richvale, California, known for their organic rice and rice products. The company has garnered acclaim for its sustainable practices and continues to be a favorite among consumers who prioritize organic foods.

This year’s expo, which attracted thousands of exhibitors and attendees from across the globe, took place from March 13 to 16 in Anaheim, California. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

RELATED: International Franchise Expo Returns to New York City, Drawing In Entrepreneurs From All Over the Globe

Gimme Seaweed caught the eye with its array of organic seaweed-based snacks. Their products, from roasted seaweed sheets to flavored crisps, cater to those seeking nutritious, sustainable, and delicious snack options.

This year’s expo, which attracted thousands of exhibitors and attendees from across the globe, took place from March 13 to 16 in Anaheim, California. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

The Wild Orchard Tea Company, renowned for its premium loose-leaf teas and herbal infusions, has made significant strides in sustainability. Sourcing its ingredients from organic farms, it proudly holds the title as the world’s first Regenerative Organic Certified tea producer, a standard that emphasizes soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness.

Italian heritage brand Loacker showcased its expertise in wafer and chocolate products. Known for a variety of flavors and fillings, their offerings include classic wafer cookies and an assortment of chocolate bars and pralines.

This year’s expo, which attracted thousands of exhibitors and attendees from across the globe, took place from March 13 to 16 in Anaheim, California. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Tao Kae Noi, a leading Thai brand famous for its innovative seaweed snacks, and its collaboration with Marketing PCL, has launched the Nora brand, tailored for American palates. This vegan and low-sugar seaweed snack line extends their reach in flavorful offerings including spicy, barbecue, and wasabi.

This year’s expo, which attracted thousands of exhibitors and attendees from across the globe, took place from March 13 to 16 in Anaheim, California. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

ITO EN, a distinguished Japanese firm, specializes in authentic green teas, utilizing high-quality leaves from Japan to produce their celebrated beverages.

This year’s expo, which attracted thousands of exhibitors and attendees from across the globe, took place from March 13 to 16 in Anaheim, California. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Expanding beyond hospitality, the Italian luxury brand Cipriani now offers a range of products from gourmet foods to elegant home goods. Their iconic “Bellini” cocktail, a blend of Prosecco and white peach puree, symbolizes their commitment to quality and elegance.

This year’s expo, which attracted thousands of exhibitors and attendees from across the globe, took place from March 13 to 16 in Anaheim, California. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Expo West serves as a pivotal platform for launching new products, with a focus on food and beverage innovations, wellness trends, and sustainable solutions. For industry participants, attending or exhibiting at Expo West is crucial for gaining insights, enhancing brand visibility, and fostering significant networking opportunities.

For more information on the event, including dates for 2025, visit the official website here.

May Song contributed to this report.