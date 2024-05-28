LITTLE NECK, New York — On May 27, the Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade, a longstanding tradition since 1927, paid tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

Hosted by a non-profit organization, the event not only honors fallen heroes but also supports veterans, active military personnel, and their families. It also showcases many local groups and organizations, including members from Falun Gong and Gan Jing World, high school marching bands, representatives of the New York Police and Fire departments (NYPD and NYFD), colorful floats, vendors, and more.

Serving as a testament to the community’s commitment to preserving American history, the parade hopes to educate future generations about the contributions of veterans.

A historical legacy

The origins of the Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade date back to a decade after World War I, often referred to as “the War to End All Wars.” In 1927, American Legion Post #103 took the initiative to march in remembrance of their fallen comrades. This act of honor and remembrance has continued unbroken for nearly a century, making it the largest continuously-held Memorial Day parade in the nation.

Regardless of weather conditions, rain or shine, the community comes together every Memorial Day to pay homage to those who have served and sacrificed.

“Memorial day is a very important holiday in this country — and it should be in every part of the world,” said a parade attendee. “Memorial Day is a very important day and we should all remember the people that died for our freedoms.”

The parade is also more than just a procession; it is a community effort involving individuals from various walks of life. Local business people, parents, retirees, and youth all contribute their time and energy to the event’s success. This collective effort underscores the parade’s mission: to honor those who died in service and to foster a sense of appreciation and understanding of American history among young people.

“We want to represent all the fallen soldiers that fought in past wars for our country,” a high school marching band student from Wyandanch Memorial High School told Vision Times. “And it’s very nice to look up to these people because they served our country and we should really be grateful.”

Community involvement and mission

In addition to the parade, the organization also sponsors a student essay and art contest. The contest invites students to reflect on the themes of the Memorial Day Parade, encouraging them to explore the past, present, and future of the U.S. as a free and democratic country. By engaging students in these activities, the organization hopes to instill a deeper understanding and respect for the sacrifices made by veterans for the freedom of all Americans.

The parade itself was a vibrant and heartfelt event. Registered participants lined up along Northern Boulevard at designated assembly points starting at 1 p.m. The parade officially began at 2 p.m., moving through the streets of Little Neck and Douglaston. Spectators could be seen lining up along the route, waving American flags and cheering on the marchers.

Upon reaching the Divine Wisdom Catholic Academy schoolyard, marchers and attendees were greeted with free refreshments, including the traditional hot dogs that have become a staple of the event. Local merchants also contributed treats and small meals, adding to the festive spirit of the day.

Participating groups, highlights

The parade features a diverse array of participants, each adding a unique element to the event. Military bands, veterans’ organizations, local school groups, and community organizations all take part. The presence of these groups highlights the parade’s inclusive nature, bringing together different segments of the community to honor a common cause.

One of the key participants was Falun Gong and Gan Jing World, whose members have attended the parade for several years.

On May 27, the Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade, a longstanding tradition since 1927, paid tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Falun Dafa, also known as Falun Gong, is a spiritual practice from ancient China that combines meditation exercises with a moral philosophy based on the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance (真善忍). But after becoming widely popular in China in the 1990s — with millions of people, including high-ranking government officials taking up the practice — the communist authorities launched a brutal persecution campaign to eradicate the practice in July 1999.

Since then, thousands of Falun Gong adherents have been confirmed to have perished from torture, imprisonment, forced labor, and other forms of human rights abuses at the hands of Chinese police.

“Falun Dafa and truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance are universal values,” said one Falun Gong member in attendance. “I hope we can spread this positive message that will surely bring a harmonious future for Americans and the country as a whole.”

He added, “We hope that by attending this parade, we can introduce Falun Dafa to more people. We also urge more Americans to learn about the practice and uphold the characteristics of Falun Dafa to help make the world a better place and give people renewed hope.”

A call to join

Local vendors also played a significant role in enhancing the parade experience. They provided refreshments and treats that are eagerly anticipated by participants and spectators alike. These contributions not only added to the festive atmosphere but also reflect the strong support and solidarity within the community.

The Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade Committee extends an open invitation to all who wish to participate. Whether by marching in the parade or contributing in other ways, there are numerous opportunities for involvement.

The community’s participation is a powerful way to honor those who have given their lives for their country and to support those who continue to serve.

For more information, including upcoming events and FAQs, visit the official website here.

With reporting by Lucy Lee.