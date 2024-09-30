Inauguration of Korean-Chinese Service Center Marks a New Era for Immigrant Support

FLUSHING, New York — On Sept. 29th, the Korean-Chinese Service Center, which aims to provide essential services to Korean and Chinese immigrants adapting to life in the U.S., officially launched in Queens. The event, which was held at the Korean Church in Flushing, gathered over 100 attendees and saw the visit of several local community leaders and dignitaries.

The event served as a historic moment for the Korean-Chinese community as the organization set out to serve and uplift their members with a wide range of welfare programs.

“The creation of the Korean-Chinese Service Center has been a long-held dream of mine. I realized the need for an organization that can address the unique challenges faced by our compatriots,” said Cho Kwang-il, the center’s newly-appointed chairman as he emphasized the importance of establishing such a base for Asian-American communities.

KCCS’ New Chairman Cho Kwang-il gives his opening remarks during the event on Sept. 29, 2024 at the Korean Church in Flushing, New York. (Image: via K-Pop Times)

The Korean-Chinese Community Services of New York (KCCS) is a non-profit organization registered with the U.S. government that aims to provide language education, health insurance guidance, computer classes, mental health counseling, and other critical services. These programs are designed to help immigrants — especially those from Korea and China — settle into their new lives in the U.S., while also preserving their cultural identity.

In addition, the center will offer policy advice to advocate for the Korean community’s rights and needs within American society.

A growing need for community support

The first generation of Korean immigrants in New York has long recognized the difficulties their community faces. From language barriers to limited access to healthcare and educational resources, the needs of Korean-Chinese immigrants have been mounting. As such, the KCCS seeks to provide both first-generation immigrants and their children with the tools and resources to enhance their quality of life in America.

KCCS’ President Kwon Woo-bong gives his opening remarks during the event on Sept. 29, 2024 at the Korean Church in Flushing, New York. (Image: via K-Pop Times)

“I came to the US in 1993 and have worked hard to build a life here. But over the years, I’ve seen many around me who still struggle — whether due to illness, legal issues, or the emotional toll of separation from loved ones,” said President Kwon Woo-bong, another key figure in the center’s establishment, as he reflected on his personal experiences as an immigrant trying to thrive in New York City.

He added, “Our center can’t solve every issue, but we are committed to being a source of strength for those who need help.”

A center built on dedication and service

At its core, the center operates with a spirit of service and dedication, driven by volunteers and a newly-appointed Board of Directors. The center is currently also recruiting directors and volunteers to help activate its programs and secure necessary funding.

As a testament to the importance of community support, the center asks each board member to donate $1,000 annually, which not only helps sustain the organization but also ensures that the directors remain deeply invested in its mission.

The event gathered over 100 attendees and saw the visit of several local community leaders and dignitaries, including Kenneth Paek who’s running for New York’s 25th Assembly District. (Image: Ryan Wu/Vision Times)

“The Board of Directors holds the decision-making power for the service center,” said Chairman Cho, adding, “They are, in essence, the real owners of this organization, responsible for shaping its future and guiding its growth.”

Programs and future plans

The Korean-Chinese Service Center plans to offer a wide array of programs designed to benefit the community. These include regular health seminars, bi-monthly meetings to promote Korean-Chinese cuisine, and ongoing computer and English classes aimed at improving job prospects and social integration. In addition, the center will organize outdoor activities and charity bazaars to foster a stronger sense of community among its members.

“We are serving our Korean-Chinese community, and we hope to work together to build up this center,” Steven Zheng, host of the event, told Vision Times, adding, “We’ve had an immigration history of about 35-40 years [from Korea] but we haven’t had this kind of center or support, so we are hoping to improve on our flaws and streamline these services for our communities.”

The event, which saw the attendance of over 100 community members and leaders, was hosted by Steven Zheng (pictured) at the Korean Church in Flushing, New York on Sept. 29, 2024. (Image: Ryan Wu/Vision Times)

One of the center’s key goals is to form local networks within the Korean-Chinese community and across other immigrant groups in New York, said Zheng. The organization hopes to work closely with the KCCS as a role model, learning from their successes and implementing similar initiatives for the Korean-Chinese population.

“We have the full support of the Greater New York Korean-Chinese Federation,” he said, adding, “We will carefully study and adopt the best practices of the Korean community to ensure our success.”

Empowering a thriving community

At the heart of this initiative is a desire to protect the legacy of Korean-Chinese immigrants while improving their living standards in the U.S.. This initiative also strives to defend their rights as legitimate contributors to American society. The center’s services will not be limited to just Korean-Chinese individuals, but will extend to surrounding ethnic communities as well in hopes of fostering cross-cultural understanding and support.

On Sept. 29th, 2024, the Korean-Chinese Service Center, which aims to provide essential services to Korean immigrants adapting to life in the U.S., officially launched in Flushing, New York. (Image: Ryan Wu/Vision Times)

As the center continues to grow, it will rely on the ongoing participation of volunteers and board members — as well as the broader community — to fulfill its mission of empowering a new generation of Chinese-Korean immigrants, added Cho.

In his closing remarks, Chairman Cho addressed the difficulties immigrants face and the importance of perseverance. “Though the road ahead may be tough, we can do this,” he urged the audience, adding, “As the first generation of immigrants, let’s work together to leave a proud legacy for future generations.”

With reporting by Ryan Wu.