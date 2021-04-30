Pentagon to Release UFO Report of Vessels That Defy Science and Remarkable ‘Otherworldly’ Technologies

In December last year, the Trump administration signed a $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that included a mandate for the Pentagon and intelligence agencies to file a report detailing their findings on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), also known as unidentified flying objects (UFOs). According to a directive from the Senate Select Intelligence Committee included in the annual Intelligence Authorization Act (IAA), the report has to be delivered within 180 days of signing the IAA, with a deadline in late June.

Luis Elizondo, former head of Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program and a whistleblower, is enthusiastic that the organization has finally “acknowledged the reality.” Elizondo, who signed a lifelong Non-Disclosure Agreement with the Pentagon in 2017, stated in an interview with The New York Post that authorities are now looking to gain more clarity into the UFO issue by asking harder questions.

National security officials had previously been resistant to disclosing information to the public. “They felt that it made them look inept… They felt in some cases that it challenged their philosophical and theological belief systems… They just couldn’t process it,” Elizondo said.

“There seems to be a very distinct congruency between UAP activity and our nuclear technology… That’s concerning to the point where we’ve actually had some of our nuclear capabilities disabled by these things… There is absolutely evidence that UAPs have an active interest in our nuclear technology,” he continued.

At a recent press conference, Elizondo noted that some of the UFOs have displayed qualities that can only be described as alien. For instance, vessels have been identified that travel at around 11,000 miles per hour and make abrupt turns, defying our current understanding of science. State-of-the-art jets traveling at the same speed would require ”half the state of Ohio” to make the same turn.

The Pentagon, the headquarters building of the United States Department of Defense, has acknowledged several past UFO sightings by military personnel. (Image: gregwest98 via Flickr CC BY 2.0)

He also described vessels capable of flying between 50 feet and 80,000 feet above the Earth, even traveling underwater with absolutely no change in performance. Many vehicles lift off in a manner that baffles engineering experts. Despite the fact that some of the alien vessels lack control surfaces, wings, signs of propulsion, and surface rivets, they somehow still fly. Some of the UFOs are able to pull up to 700 G-forces, whereas current-day advanced aircrafts can only withstand 17 G-forces before getting pulled apart.

Lately, there has been a spike in UFO sightings. In New York City alone, reports rose by 21 percent in 2020. The Pentagon report that will be released within the next few months is expected to give more information about some of the most interesting military sightings, including objects shaped like cubes within spheres that were spotted by U.S. Navy pilots in 2014, and tic-tac shaped objects encountered by the U.S. Navy in 2004.

US government confirms previous sightings

Recently, filmmaker Jeremy Corbell and reporter George Knapp released a UAP video and several photos snapped by navy personnel, which The Pentagon confirmed as authentic. Night vision technology was used to shoot the video, which shows a pyramid-shaped object cruising at a constant speed and pulsating randomly.

Susan Gough, a spokesperson from the Pentagon, admitted that officials are investigating the event. “I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel. The UAPTF [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force] has included these incidents in their ongoing examinations,” she said to The Black Vault.

“As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD [Department of Defense] does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP,” she continued.

The Pentagon acknowledged the existence of UAPs in April last year, when it declassified three videos that showed encounters between navy pilots and UAPs. One encounter occurred in 2004 in the Pacific, while two videos were shot in 2015. All three videos were recorded with infrared cameras. In April, The Mystery Wire tweeted about three different UAPs recorded by an F-18 weapons systems officer near Virginia in March 2019. The Pentagon has yet to offer an explanation for these sightings.

In addition, an American Airlines pilot reported seeing a UFO over New Mexico in late February. The pilot was initially concerned that the object was a weapon of some kind, which he described as a “long, cylindrical object” that almost looked like a cruise missile. The object sped up directly over the plane. The Federal Aviation Administration stated that their air traffic controllers did not detect the object on radar.

Published UFO wreckage test results

In 2017, researcher Anthony Bragalia submitted a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), asking them to reveal test results and other details regarding UFO materials in their possession. In January this year, the DIA responded by releasing partially redacted test results on the UFO materials, including a “memory metal” called Nitinol.

“The inclusion of advanced technical reports on Nitinol is curious… Nitinol is a shape-memory alloy that ‘remembers’ its original shape when folded or crunched, and snaps back seamlessly and instantly… This memory metal characteristic was reported by many witnesses at Roswell,” Bragalia said to The Sun.

The researcher believes that some of the materials being tested were sourced from the famous 1947 Roswell incident site in New Mexico, where a UFO is said to have crash-landed. He added that the DIA gained interesting insights from studying the materials that could significantly impact construction methods in the future.