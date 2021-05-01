The Story of Easter: a Symbol of Hope and Love for Humankind

Many people look forward to the Easter holidays, which usually fall over a long weekend. Families and friends take time off to visit each other, often traveling to their favorite holiday spot where the kids can go hunting for brightly wrapped chocolate Easter eggs and bunnies on Easter Monday. Easter provides us with the opportunity to reconnect with each other joyously to demonstrate the same loving-kindness that the Savior taught 2,000 years ago.

For Christian believers, Easter is also a time for reflection and repentance and a reminder of God’s love.

In Jesus’ time, Rome was the Supreme Power. The Romans resolutely maintained order through punishment, and the worst form of punishment and humiliation was crucifixion. In very public displays, criminals were nailed to wooden crosses and left to die a slow, excruciating death.

The Essence of Easter–Hope

The Easter “season” is often referred to as Lent, mostly observed by Catholics. It is an Anglo-Saxon word that means “Springtide,” beginning with Ash Wednesday and continuing for 46 days excluding Sundays. According to the Holy Bible, this period symbolizes Jesus’ journey of prayer and fasting and overcoming Satan for 40 days in the wilderness before beginning the destiny of His ministry on earth.

It is a time that believers use to look within. Catholics abstain from their favorite foods or activities, thereby following Jesus’s example of fasting and prayer.

On Ash Wednesday, Catholics go to the Chapel to receive the sacraments of bread and wine. Bread symbolizing Christ’s body given as a sacrifice and blood as his precious blood spilled for humanity. The priest marks each person’s forehead with a cross of ashes made from palm tree branches, symbolizing purification by fire and God’s acceptance.

Passion Week, is the week before Easter, beginning with Palm Sunday and ending on Holy Saturday. Each day commemorates and honors the acts of Jesus in the days before his Resurrection and has importance in exemplifying his unconditional Love for the world as he revealed his foreknowledge of the suffering he undertook to keep his promise of delivering man to his eternal home in heaven.

Passion Week starts with Palm Sunday. Jesus and his disciples made the triumphant entry into Jerusalem. As the crowds swelled, they welcomed Jesus by spreading their cloaks on the road and waving palm branches, singing, “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the lord!”

On Monday and Tuesday, Jesus visited the temple to cleanse it of those who used it for purposes other than prayer. He overturned the merchants’ tables and upended the temple priests, who were profiting from the money lenders, by refusing to answer their questions.

Unable to ensnare him, the Chief Priest and Jewish Elders felt threatened by Jesus, so they plotted to arrest him and made a deal with his Disciple, Judas. For 30 pieces of silver, Judas Iscariot agreed to betray him on Wednesday, known as Spy Wednesday.

The Last Supper by Leonardo Da Vinci depicts Jesus with his disciples before he is betrayed by Judas and arrested. Image: pixabay/CC0.1.0

Maundy Thursday is the beginning of the Paschal Triduum, which includes Good Friday and Holy Saturday, through to the evening of Easter Sunday.

Maundy Thursday was the night of the Last Supper before the Crucifixion and Resurrection. He sat at the Passover meal with His disciples and explained how the meal represented the past and what was about to happen in the coming days. Jesus had to make the ultimate sacrifice at the time of Passover.

Part of the observance on Passover is the breaking and eating of unleavened bread in remembrance of how God delivered the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt. Each element is a symbol of that. Here, Jesus reaffirms the original meaning of deliverance from physical slavery while adding to it the meaning of freedom from spiritual slavery. His broken body is represented in the bread, and his blood is the wine in the cup.

Later that night in the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus spent his last night with his disciples. Here to their disbelief, he predicted Peter’s denial that he was a disciple of Jesus. As his disciples slept, Jesus in his agony prayed, “Father, if you are willing, take this cup from me, yet not my will but yours be done.” As Jesus prayed, Judas Iscariot arrived to deliver Jesus to a group of armed men, identifying him with a kiss. When they arrested Jesus, the other disciples fled, leaving Him to face the Roman soldiers alone.

The Jewish Elders, or Sanhedrin, charged Jesus with blasphemy. Although they were the leading Council of Israel, they had no authority or legal reason to sentence him to death. So they brought him to Pontius Pilate, the Roman Governor who held that power, while he, too, found no reason for punishment. In the end, Pilate agreed to crucify Jesus to satisfy the crowd.

On Good Friday, on the Hill of Golgotha, meaning skull in Aramaic, and called Calvary in Latin, Jesus was nailed to the cross, crowned with thorns, wounded and bleeding.

Jesus turned to the repentant thief hanging beside him and told him he would be with Him in Paradise that day. He assured him that after death, there would be salvation for those who repent.

Now many churches and monasteries, the bells toll for three hours starting at noon to commemorate the time Jesus was on the cross and silence prevail in mourning of this horrific act.

The day of the resurrection is depicted on the ceiling of a Greek Orthodox church, with the Divine Liturgy of Pascha (Easter Mass) Image: fusion-of-horizons via Flickr CC0.2.0



The Holy Bible states that on Sunday morning, Mary Magdalene went to the tomb to anoint Her Lord’s body with oils and saw that the stone had been removed from the tomb entrance. Distraught, she sought help in discovering the lost body of Christ. Jesus, who had risen and defeated death through the power of God, appeared to her and said, ‘Do not be afraid.’ He asked her to tell his disciples that he was alive.

Jesus appeared to his disciples, who were both shocked and scared, thinking he came for revenge because they had abandoned him. He asked them to touch his wounds.

Through Divine Mercy, he dissolved hatred with compassion and undermined aggression through forgiveness. He showed that mercy is the greatest of all virtues and how the Resurrection is the condition for all possibilities.

A new story began on that day, and a profound truth was revealed. This truth says that order does not come from violence but through forgiveness and compassion.

The Resurrection of Jesus gives Hope. According to Genesis, God created everything outside of himself, and everything he made is perfect. But the disobedience of man to the natural law compromised His design.

Out of divine love, God sent signs, messengers, and Prophets to warn humankind, but to no avail. Finally, God sent his Son, Yeshua (Jesus), in human form, as a sacrifice for all humankind, who conquered death and transformed suffering into redemption, offering Hope through Love.

Jesus spent 40 more days on earth with his disciples, teaching them and anointing them with blessings to enable them to take his message of repentance and faith throughout to the world’s people. Christians believe that His disciples saw His rise to heaven, overcoming death and hell, thereby fulfilling His mission. This remarkable story has shaped western history and impacted the entire world.

The Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ represent hope and divine love. As the only begotten Son of God the Father, he became a man and took the sins of humanity upon himself, offering salvation to all who believe in Him.