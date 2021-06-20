Fashion: Apply Ancient Wisdom to Dress for Success

Everything has an electro-magnetic field, even the prints and patterns on material and clothing. The magnetic fields interact and influence each other, bringing different outcomes.

Images carry an aura, just like humans do, be it positive or negative. Beautiful flowers, heavenly scenes, majestic animals, and other inspiring visuals have an auspicious aura. People are readily, although it may be subconsciously, drawn to them. Images of demons, monsters, skeletons and violence, on the other hand, repel people and make them feel uncomfortable.

Everything that we see and come into contact with in this world carries an inherent message from other dimensions. The messages we take in can affect both our thinking and our future. Beautiful images bring good thoughts and attract good things, while frightening images are bearers of bad fortune.

Even though modern fashions might regard clothing with shocking, cynical, and toxic phrases or graphics as “avant-garde,” the magnetic aura emitted by these visuals is negative, and could invite bad health, misunderstandings or misfortune.

According to feng shui, an ancient Chinese practice of balancing energy, one should invite positive chi in order to create a harmonious and nurturing environment. Certain objects are recommended for bringing positive energy and good fortune. One could say, the practice brings “good vibes.”

If a person wears frightful images, carrying them around all day on his or her body, wicked thoughts and negative energy are invited. This is decidedly not “good feng shui.”

The practice of feng shui balances and harmonizes energy with the use of specified objects. (Image: Karolina Grabowska via Pexels)

Personal grooming is also very important. If we compare the human head to a landscape, with the hair representing a meadow or forest; a beautiful landscape with healthy, natural vegetation is the most pleasing to the eye. If we insert all sorts of unsightly objects, or if the plant life is dying or strewn about as if a natural disaster just hit, the landscape loses its appeal.

When the landscape looks good, it means it is healthy and thriving. When it looks neglected and marred, life and energy are absent. The same principle can be applied to your head!

One can dye one’s hair to almost any color imaginable these days, and it is considered “hip.” Yet dying your hair to unnatural hues may take its toll on your health. Not only are the dyes themselves often toxic and dangerous, the altering of one’s God-given appearance can invoke bad luck.

Traditional Chinese culture believes in the unity of heaven and human beings. As Lao Tzu said in the Tao-Te Ching, “Man follows the earth, the earth follows heaven, heaven follows the Tao, and the Tao follows what is natural.” Human beings and nature exist within a harmonious relationship in the eternal cosmos.

Each land traditionally has its own people and culture. Different races have different appearances. When people alter themselves so as to look as if they belong to a different race, heaven frowns upon them. It is a violation of cosmic rules and brings disharmony or misfortune.

Regardless of what the latest magazines portray as fashionable; men, women, and children alike should use their wisdom to keep their appearance pleasant and respectable. This is in keeping with cosmic principles, and will ensure a positive aura which will enhance noble thoughts and good fortune.