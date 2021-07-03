Britney Spears Cries Foul Against 13 Years of Abuse

Pop icon Britney Spears went into an emotional meltdown on June 24 as she made a 20 plus-minute statement over the phone to the Los Angeles judge who was overseeing her conservatorship arrangement.

The Epoch Times reported that Britney called the more-than-a-decade-long conservatorship “stupid and abusive.” Britney remarked about feeling traumatized and requested that she get her “life back.” The pop star’s conservatorship is controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

According to The Epoch Times, in her statement, Britney said, “I’m traumatized.. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

Britney remarked that she had been denied the right to marry her boyfriend and have children by the conservatorship. It would not even allow her to remove a contraceptive intrauterine device to facilitate getting pregnant. She also mentioned that she was forcibly placed on the psychiatric drug lithium and felt “drunk” all the time.

Britney also mentioned in her statement that she was forced to go on tour by her management. They ignored her when she said she didn’t want a Las Vegas residency. The singer stated that her father had given her therapist false information that she wasn’t cooperating and was not taking her medication.

A conservatorship is an arrangement made by a court for people incapable of making personal decisions, which includes handling finances and parenting. Britney’s conservatorship, divided into two sections, commenced in 2008 following a series of events where the pop star reportedly demonstrated signs of mental illness.

This was when she had divorced her first husband Kevin Federline and was in a custody battle over her children. Incidences of erratic behavior included shaving her head and being hospitalized twice for mental health issues.

Afterwards, Britney’s father Jamie Spears petitioned a Los Angeles court for his daughter to be placed under a conservatorship. From that point, Jamie has been responsible for decisions regarding Britney’s career, management of her estate, and managing Britney’s personal wealth.

Even while under conservatorship, Britney Spears continued to work, releasing her subsequent album, going on tour, hosting a reality show, and performing shows.

In 2019, Jamie Spears stepped down temporarily from being personal conservator to Britney, citing health issues. Britney voiced her concerns of her father returning as the conservator. She suggested Jodi Montgomery, a care professional, take the responsibility instead. Currently, her father continues as co-conservator of her estate in tandem with the Bessemer Trust, a financial firm.

According to FreeBritney.net, the pop singer cannot enter into contracts since she is not legally considered “her own person.” Instead, her conservators decide whether or not she works. “Britney Spears needs permission from her conservators to leave her house or spend any of her own money,” the site states.

The hearing of Britney Spears last Wednesday was highly awaited by the public since a documentary showcasing the rise and fall of the pop icon was released in February this year. Fans crowded outside the courthouse with “Free Britney” banners held high. Britney’s fans have taken up the #FreeBritney movement for years now to generate traction for her release of from this “abusive” conservatorship.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny commended the pop star for her impassioned 20-minute statement. Penny said, “I just want to commend you again for really stepping forward and stepping out to have your thoughts heard, not only by myself but by everybody who has been involved in this case.” Judge Penny stated that a petition seeking the termination of the conservatorship must be submitted in court before any further action.

The attorney representing Jamie Spears delivered a statement stating that Jamie was “sorry to see his daughter suffer and in so much pain.” However, Britney said her father was “ignorant” and took joy in the control he had over her life. She explained she wasn’t even allowed to have her hair or nails done over the past year.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) tweeted, “It’s insane you can force a woman to basically sterilize herself under the guise of protection. If this is happening to Britney Spears, how many other women across the country are silently suffering?”

Update:

The judge has denied Britney’s request to remove her father from her conservatorship. In a legal document filed on June 30 in Los Angeles, the judge stated that “the conservatee’s request to suspend James P Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company Of California, NA as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice.”