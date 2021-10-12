Wang Like, Former Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Committee in China Was Officially Arrested

According to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China, another member of Jiang Zemin’s faction, Wang Like (pronounced “lee kuh”), former member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and former secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Committee has been arrested.

China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate stated on Oct. 12, “the case of Wang Like, former member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee and former secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, was investigated and completed by the State Supervision Commission and transferred to the procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution. Recently, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate decided to arrest Wang Like on suspicion of accepting bribes and offering bribes in accordance with the law. The case is being further processed.”

According to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) on Sept.22, Wang Lijun was expelled from the Party and removed from office for “serious violations of discipline and the law.”

The CCDI notice stated that Wang “never lived up to his ideals and had never been faithful to the Party,” had acted with “no sense of political discipline and rules,” lost the “Four Consciousnesses,” engaged in “cliques and factions” in the Party, sought speculations for personal promotion, and “deliberately opposed” investigations into him by Party members.

Wang is also accused of “seriously damaging the political ecosystem of the political and legal affairs apparatus…especially the public security system” through his actions, and had “long served as a ‘protective umbrella’ for evil forces.”

Wang Like had “voluntarily” surrendered himself for investigation on Oct. 24, 2020.

A review of Wang’s career suggests that he is a Jiang Zemin faction official.

Wang spent his formative years in government in the public security system of Liaoning Province. In June 2002, Wang was promoted to deputy director of the public security bureau of Jinzhou, a major city in Liaoning. In May 2003, Wang Lijun, the infamous confidant of Bo Xilai, became director of Jinzhou’s public security bureau, and Wang Like became his deputy.

Wang Like’s meteoric rise in the Liaoning public security system coincided with Bo Xilai’s stint as Liaoning governor which lasted from 2001 until 2004. Bo, a top Jiang faction lieutenant, later won “rocket promotion” up the CCP ranks after aggressively implementing Jiang Zemin’s Falun Gong persecution campaign in Liaoning.

In September 2008, Wang was promoted to deputy director of the Liaoning Provincial Public Security Bureau. By April 2010, Wang was deputy mayor of Dalian, the second-largest city in Liaoning and director of the Dalian Public Security Bureau.

According to MingHui.org, from Sept. 2009 to Sept. 2012, Wang Like, personally organized and directed the systematic and genocidal persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in Dalian. He was responsible for enforcing illegal surveillance, kidnapping, detention, reeducation through labor, sentencing, and brainwashing of Falun Gong practitioners.

The police officers of the Dalian Public Security Bureau under Wang Like’s supervision frantically kidnapped Falun Gong practitioners, raided their homes, followed them, and wiretapped their phones. The Dalian City Detention Center and the Dalian Public Security Bureau Drug Rehabilitation Detachment have become black dens for violent beatings and torture of Falun Gong practitioners.

A senior public security officer who served as a police officer in the Dalian Public Security Bureau knows the situation concerning the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in Dalian very well. Dalian police officers tortured Falun Gong practitioners with the tiger stool, electric shock, sexual persecution, raided their homes and robbed them of their money, and used ladders to break windows and kidnap 70-year-old women.

More than 100 Falun Gong practitioners in Dalian have been tortured and abused to death. Some say, evil had its own retribution today.