Aliens Disabling America’s Nuclear Missiles, Believe Former USAF Officers

Scientists, astronomers, and common folk alike have been intrigued by recent sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs). On Oct. 7, a group of former United States Air Force (USAF) officers announced that they would be presenting evidence that UFOs have breached American nuclear missile sites over the past few decades.

The submitted evidence will be used to support the claim that nuclear missiles were “inexplicably disabled” by mysterious crafts flying overhead.

Former USAF Captain and nuclear missile crew commander Robert Salas, former USAF captain and nuclear missile crew commander David Schindele, former USAF captain and nuclear missile targeting officer Robert Jamison, and former USAF lieutenant and missile test photographic officer Robert Jacobs will hold a press conference to discuss the matter on Oct. 19.

The panel was organized by Salas, who raised more than 13,000 dollars for the press conference and congressional lobbying through GoFundMe. The officers will present declassified U.S. government documents and witness testimonies as proof of ongoing UFO incursions on nuclear missile sites.

The ex-officers claim that UFOs disabled weapons systems at nuclear bases. The missiles were even activated by starting launch sequences before the trespassers decided to shut them down.

On March 24, 1967, Salas was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana as the on-duty commander of an underground launch control facility. On that day, all ten intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) at the base became inoperable. Just eight days earlier, on March 16, 1967, another missile launch control facility experienced a similar incident, claims Salas.

At present, there is no proper explanation for the unidentified crafts spotted by the officers or the mysterious disabling of the weapon systems. The Oct. 19 press conference will be held at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Evidence related to extraterrestrials, UFOs, and nuclear weapons is expected to be presented to the world.

Salas and his group aren’t the first ones with ties to the U.S. government or military to be worried about UFOs. “Numerous other UFO-related incidents with possible implications for national security have been publicly acknowledged by former public officials—whose efforts resulted in the creation of a secret Pentagon UFO investigations group, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP),” says a press release.

Lue Elizondo, former head of the Pentagon’s AATIP, previously revealed that he had seen reports of numerous UFOs appearing above highly secure U.S. military establishments. These UFOs, also known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), apparently interfered with the country’s nuclear capabilities.

“I think, for me, the most concerning not most compelling but the most concerning, are those incidents that involve our nuclear equities… There seems to be a very distinct congruency between UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena), associated UAP activity and our nuclear technology, whether it be propulsion or weapon systems or whatnot. And that’s concerning to the point where we’ve actually had some of our nuclear capabilities disabled by these things,” Elizondo told reporters back in April.

Salas and his group hope that Congress will conduct investigations and hold public hearings regarding their claims that UFOs disabled nuclear weapons.

The press conference announcement was made just weeks after unidentified crafts were sighted at the Buckley Space Force base in Colorado. Jason Suraci, who lives near the base, managed to take shots of several strange objects that were seen over the Air Force base, which he uploaded on his Youtube channel.