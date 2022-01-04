40% More Working Age 18-64 Year-olds Are Dying Now Than Pre-COVID: Insurance Company CEO

The CEO of an Indiana-based insurance company told a news conference that the death rate among those aged 18 to 64 was suddenly 40 percent higher in Q3 and Q4 2021 than it had been before the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Reported on New Year’s Day by Indiana media outlet The Center Square (TCS), One America CEO Scott Davison told a virtual news conference organized by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Dec. 30, “We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business.”

“And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic.”

Davison stated further that it was not just his company seeing the increase, but that “the data is consistent across every player in that business.”

Notably, One America’s chief told reporters that the increase in fatalities, which he described as “huge, huge numbers,” was not being seen in the elderly. Instead, deaths were happening in “primarily working-age people 18 to 64,” reported via company group insurance policies held with his firm.

Davison explained just how dire and grave the sudden jump actually is, “Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic…So 40% is just unheard of.”

COVID-19, however, was not being reported as the cause of death on cases filed by policyholders, ”What the data is showing to us is that the deaths that are being reported as COVID deaths greatly understate the actual death losses among working-age people from the pandemic.”

“It may not all be COVID on their death certificate, but deaths are up just huge, huge numbers.”

The CEO also stated that an increase in short-term disability claims has now been followed by an increase in long-term disability claims being filed.

Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor also spoke at the ICC’s conference where he said that state hospitals are being flooded by people “with many different conditions.”

In a follow up interview with TCS, Tabor said Davison’s statements “confirmed for me” and “bore out” the experience “we’re seeing on the front end.”

TCS also paraphrased Indiana’s chief medical officer Lindsay Weaver as stating during a press conference alongside Governor Eric Holcomb a day earlier that, “The number of hospitalizations in the state is now higher than before the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced a year ago, and in fact is higher than it’s been in the past five years.”

The article found that only 8.9 percent of Indiana’s ICU beds are available, the lowest vacancy rate not only during 2021, but throughout the entire pandemic. However, TCS said that “the majority of ICU beds are not taken up by COVID-19 patients – just 37% are, while 54% of the ICU beds are being occupied by people with other illnesses or conditions.”

According to Stats Indiana, developed by the Indiana Business Research Center at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, the total number of deaths in the state across all ages in the last three years was as follows:

2019 – 66,005

2018 – 65,749

2017 – 65,602

The website does not report data for 2020 or 2021. Indiana has a modest population of 6.7 million recorded in 2019, based on data from Google.

According to the Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard, 18,433 COVID-19 associated deaths have been registered since March 16, 2020. The website notes that only deaths associated with a positive PCR test are included in their statistic.

15.8 percent of all deaths are attributed to the last 90 days with 2,925 in total, while 1,172 are attributed to the last 30 days, amounting to 6.3 percent.

The Dashboard also lists an additional 651 “Total Probable Deaths,” defined as reports from a physician who noted COVID as a probable cause of death in a patient who did not have a previous positive PCR test.

One of the leading contributors to the development of the messenger RNA gene therapy vaccine technology used in today’s novel COVID injections, Robert Malone, posited in a Jan. 2 article on his Substack that the figures cited by Davidson at the ICC conference “implies that the federal workplace vaccine mandates have driven what appear to be a true crime against humanity.”

“Massive loss of life in (presumably) workers that have been forced to accept a toxic vaccine at higher frequency relative to the general population of Indiana.”

Malone, who was recently permanently banned on Twitter shortly after highlighting a scathing critique of Pfizer’s clinical trial findings and methodology, said further that the TCS article “reads like a dry description of an avoidable mass casualty event caused by a mandated experimental medical procedure.”

He lamented that “all opportunities for the victims to have become self-informed about the potential risks” had been, like himself, “methodically erased from both the internet and public awareness by an international corrupt cabal operating under the flag of the ‘Trusted News Initiative’. George Orwell must be spinning in his grave.”

“I hope I am wrong. I fear I am right,” Malone said as he concluded his outrage.