Freedom Convoy: ‘Like Hired Goons’ Calgary Police Officer Decries Actions by Ottawa Police Services

A police officer who has served with the Calgary Police Services in Alberta, Canada for ten years and who also served with Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for six years has spoken out over concerns he has with “political policing” citing behaviour witnessed by the Ottawa Police Services (OPS) in relation to the ongoing Freedom Convoy protests besieging the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

In a video posted to YouTube by Canada’s Rebel Media the officer decries the actions of the OPS after they began confiscating fuel intended to support truckers that have dug in on Canada’s parliament hill.

“Watching members of the Ottawa Police Services seize fuel from peaceful protesters took away a long held belief that I thought to be a lasting truth,” the officer stated in his video adding that, ”What I saw was the police doing politicians’ dirty work, like hired goons.”

He goes on to describe the reasons why he chose to serve in a “thankless” and “difficult” profession saying that the actions by the OPS “goes against every reason why” he chose to serve his community as a police officer ending his video with a plea for his fellow officers to, “stand up and speak out by refusing to breach your fellow citizens fundamental charter rights.”

The officer’s pleas were echoed by another officer serving with the Edmonton Police Services (EPS) who also posted a video detailing her concerns with the policing of the ongoing Freedom Convoy protests that are raging in Ottawa and across Canada.

“I’ve never been told to follow unlawful orders,” she says in her video.

“Thank the truckers for standing up for all of us, the Canadians and the people who live in Canada,” she said

Fighting back tears she continued, “I chose this country because I wanted to be free. Over the last 17 years I have been asked many times by my fellow police officers and public why I moved to Canada. I moved her by myself and the only answer I had, very short and straight, I wanted to be free. My heart has been broken every day.”

“When I saw that the very freedom they moved to Canada for has been taken away and people, Canadians who lived here, who were born here, they were not recognizing that. I fought here, I fought to come here to have it [freedom] and it is very difficult to see it to be taken away,” she said.

She ends her video openly weeping while smiling saying, “Thank you truckers! Thank you farmers. Thank you people with open hearts and clear minds for standing up to the police officers that could not stand up for you. I know it’s clear in my mind what decision I will make when I am asked to follow an unlawful order. I’m for freedom of choice, for freedom of conscience, for freedom of speech, for freedom of expression, for freedom of communication and I am to serve, protect and to help out you people in Canada, thank you.”