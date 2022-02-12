Comedian Collapses On Stage After Boasting About Vaccine Acceptance

Comedian Heather McDonald collapsed on stage in the middle of a set, fracturing her skull on Feb. 5, right after boasting about accepting all three Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) shots and how great she was feeling great about it.

The 51-year-old actress, comedian, and television show host, known for comedy shows Juicy Scoop, I Don’t Mean to Brag, TLC’s All About Sex, and co-writer and producer of Chelsea Lately, said she felt “slightly weird” before she took the stage at the Tempe Improv event in Tempe, Arizona.

Barely a minute into her performance, just as she was about to deliver her second “joke,” McDonald almost made herself immortal by doing a “Tommy Cooper” after stating:

“I don’t need to brag, I don’t care, but I want you to know: (I’m) double vaxxed. Booster, flu shot, and — I’m gonna be honest — I had the shingle shot, too. And I still get my period (What? Yes!)…Never got Covid. Clearly, Jesus loves me the most. Seriously, so nice, so nice, ahh…”

Stand up comedian Heather McDonald made a joke about having 3 experimental covid jabs plus more and how they haven't harmed her. She then collapses on stage, fracturing her skull as she hits the floor. pic.twitter.com/cZkrqm5gKN — Based UK 🇬🇧 (@Based__UK) February 9, 2022

The crowd broke into laughter as McDonald suddenly stumbled before crashing onstage, whacking her head. But this portion of her improv set was no joke.

The woman suffered head trauma from the fall, but never lost consciousness.

McDonald was later rushed to the hospital by her sister, who happened to be in the audience.

Phoenix NBC recorded McDonald’s aides attributing the actress’ sudden plunk to “dehydration,” a frequently heard explanation.

McDonald also shared a clip of her dramatic pratfall on Instagram accompanied by the following caption:

“I fainted on stage and fractured my skull in front of a sold out show at the @tempeimprov What do you think caused it? #karma #Jesus #comedy #juicyscoop #standup #covid.”

Apparently, “#jab” didn’t occur to her.

Similar incidents

McDonald was not the first—and probably not the last—public figure to take a fall live on stage or camera after advocating for COVID-19 gene therapy vaccines.

Last month, Brazilian journalist and television host Rafael Silva suffered a heart seizure and fainted on-screen just days after he celebrated having received his booster shot on social media.

In April of 2021, Denmark’s top health official, Tanja Erichsen, toppled sideways during a national television presser announcing the suspension of WHO-approved AstraZeneca adenovirus vector vaccine.

In December of 2020, nurse manager Tiffany Dover passed out 17 minutes after receiving her Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during a press conference at the CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Doctors later said the fainting was not related to the vaccine, according to WTVC-9.

Athletes fainting or dying

Not only entertainment industry celebrities are liable to collapse on stage, a growing number of athletes have died or saw their careers ended after having accepted their COVID jabs.

A website, Good Sciencing, devoted to exposing the skyrocketing death and injury rates among athletes worldwide, tallied more than 608 serious health incidents from January of 2021 to January 31, 2022; more than half of which (377+) turned out to be fatal.

Excess mortality

Humanity has witnessed a worldwide increase in mortality rate last year; in some cases, up to 60 percent.

Mainstream scientists and media have offered all kinds of explanations for the excess fatality rate from cold weather, cannabis intake, stress, high energy bills, diet, to skipping breakfast, snow removal, referee whistles, and paracetamol.

None of them, however, mentioned COVID-19 vaccinations as a possible cause for the sudden spike in deaths.