Working Age People Are Dying: Some States Saw 60% More 18-49 Year-old Fatalities in 2021, but It’s Not All COVID

Although some states saw as much as 65 percent more deaths in the 18 to 49 age bracket between October of 2020 and 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels, only a portion of fatalities were attributed to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to a new analysis of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics.

In a Jan. 12 examination of the CDC’s death certificate data conducted by The Epoch Times, Nevada and Texas ranked the highest in the United States at a 65 and 61 percent increase respectively in deaths in the working age bracket for a 12 month period ending in October of 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

ET noted that the CDC’s data lags several months behind the present, with October being the latest period reported.

Excess death is the only important metric. Can you spot the country 🇸🇪 that had the least excess death in Europe in 2021? 🧐



It is the same country 🇸🇪 that employed neighter lockdowns nor mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/6MPRg0Yyqh — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 9, 2022

However, the majority of excess deaths are not formally attributed to the pandemic. In Nevada, only 36 percent were counted as COVID fatalities. In Texas, the ratio was 58 percent.

Arizona and Tennessee were also hit hard with a 57 percent increase in 18-to-49-year-old deaths California also tipped the scales at 55 percent. In Arizona, only 37 percent of excess deaths were attributed to COVID compared to 33 percent in Tennessee, and 42 percent in California.

Excess deaths in Canada up 24% for ages 0 to 44 between July 31, 2021 and October 2, 2021.



I wonder what could've caused the death spike around August 14, 2021.



Anyone have an idea? Feel free to comment pic.twitter.com/7IMR1NwPYK — Maxim Boivin (@MaximBoivin137) January 15, 2022

Even Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis’s rational response to the pandemic has kept his state among the freest and most open in the entire English speaking world, registered a 51 percent increase in working age deaths. Only 48 percent were attributed to COVID.

Yet, some states fared fairly well. New Hampshire’s 1.36 million person population was ostensibly healthiest as it remained entirely flat on both fronts, Delaware experienced a comparatively marginal 10 percent increase in 18-to-49-year-old deaths, none attributed to COVID, and Massachusetts a 13 percent death increase, but with only 24 percent attributed to COVID.

The findings appear to validate comments made on Dec. 30 by insurance company executive Scott Davison, CEO of One America, who stated at an online press conference organized by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce that, “What we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic.”

“We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business,” said Davison, noting his company had seen their increase in fatalities in the 18 to 64 age bracket.

🚨🚨 #Covid19 was involved in 6.9% of deaths across Eng/Wales for the most recent week



➡️ 93.1 % of deaths were non Covid19



◾️Number of deaths (all causes) in private homes was 30% above the 5-year average. Since pandemic an excess of 83.3k deaths



Source: ONS pic.twitter.com/AWM9TvI6ZG — Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) January 11, 2022

Davison explained for laymen just how grave and anomalous the increase really is, “Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic…So 40% is just unheard of.”

The CEO likewise stated that a very large portion of causes of death were not registering as COVID, “What the data is showing to us is that the deaths that are being reported as COVID deaths greatly understate the actual death losses among working-age people from the pandemic.”

“It may not all be COVID on their death certificate, but deaths are up just huge, huge numbers.”

One America also found that a previous increase in short term disability claims had since transformed into long term disability claims.

ET reached out for comment on the CDC’s data to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Florida Department of Health, and Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, but spokespersons could only feign that they were caught off guard on the data and that they would have to look into the matter.

Approximately 80% vaccinated and 50% boosted, Ireland is setting new European records of infection per capita…



Excess deaths reaching new local highs as well.



Sorry to say, but it looks like their young population had better times when unvaccinated. This is problematic. pic.twitter.com/2fcIEgV6rw — Covid19Crusher (@Covid19Crusher) January 10, 2022

Washington D.C.’s health authority told the outlet to contact the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), who would only say, “OCME does not currently have an epidemiologist (the position is being advertised) so it has no present ability to analyze the data.”

Epoch Times also noted curious anomalies in the CDC’s data on general pneumonia and influenza related deaths in the cohort, “There were close to 6,000 excess pneumonia deaths that didn’t involve COVID-19 in the 18 to 49 age group in the 12 months ending October 2021. Influenza was only involved in 50 deaths in this age group, down from 550 in the same period pre-pandemic. The flu death count didn’t exclude those that also involved COVID-19 or pneumonia, the CDC noted,” wrote author Petr Svab.