Massive Fire Breaks Out at Carrefour Warehouse in Northern Taiwan

A massive fire broke out this morning (March 14) at a logistics center in Taoyuan city.

According to the Taoyuan Fire Department, the blaze began at 7:33AM inside the Carrefour Yangmei Logistics Center located on Meishi Road. Firefighters were immediately dispatched after reports were received of billowing flames and thick smoke emerging from a warehouse in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District.

The fire department said that 73 firefighters, 23 firetrucks, four ambulances and eight fire tanker trucks were sent to the scene, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency (CNA). Although the blaze was brought under control, it was still not fully extinguished as of press time, the city’s fire department said.

At this time, the fire is believed to have started on the first floor of the two-story building and an investigation into the cause of the blaze is currently underway. The department added that no hazardous items were believed to have been inside the facility at the time of the fire although further damage assessment must be conducted.

Carrefour: Taiwan center will remain business as usual

Carrefour confirmed that a fire had broken out at its logistics and distribution center in Taoyuan City’s Yangmei District, but said all its staff were evacuated immediately and no injuries were reported. The French firm emphasized that its hypermarkets across Taiwan will remain under normal operations and business hours will not be affected by the blaze.

The Taoyuan Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement that it would fine Carrefour NT $100,000 to NT $5 million (USD $3,505 to USD $175,254) for environmental pollution – as thick smoke from the fire generated pollutants that will affect the air quality of surrounding areas.

Following the blaze, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan said all warehouse spaces in the city would be inspected to improve fire safety standards.

The Carrefour logistics center is the second warehouse in Taoyuan to catch fire this month. On March 10, a blaze broke out inside a similar warehousing facility in the city’s Lujhu District, resulting in the injuries of two people.

Last October, a massive fire erupted inside a 13-story residential building in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city, killing 46 people and injuring more than a dozen others.