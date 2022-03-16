7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Coast of Japan Prompting Tsunami Warning

Japanese officials have issued a tsunami advisory today (March 16) after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Japan near Fukushima on Wednesday evening. The quake occurred near the site of a nuclear disaster in 2011 and has left over 2 million residents across the country without power.

The country’s tsunami advisory warns that the quake could bring about massive waves that reach up to 1 meter above normal tidal levels, with initial waves reaching shore around midnight local time (11 AM EST).

Japan’s Meteorological agency said the quake had an estimated epicenter depth of approximately 37 miles, and told the Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures in Eastern Japan to be on high alert.

The Agency added that the quake struck 36 miles below the sea and shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo and Miyagi, where buildings and lights could be seen shaking violently.

Furthermore, the U.S. National Weather Service said while there is no threat of a tsunami for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia or Alaska, hazardous tsunami waves remained a possibility within 186 miles of the quake’s epicenter near the border of Japan.

The impacted region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that caused 30-foot waves and damaged nuclear reactors 11 years ago. The 2011 quake and tsunami killed more than 22,000 people. Wednesday’s quake came only days after the area marked the 11th anniversary of the disaster that took place in March 2011.

The 2011 quake triggered a tsunami wave of up to 10 meters and engulfed large parts of north-eastern Japan. Japan raised nuclear hazard alerts as the world watched the crisis unfold at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station, damaged during the powerful 9.1 magnitude earthquake. (Image: Paula Bronstein via Getty Images)

The 2011 earthquake was 9.1 magnitude, some 63 times stronger, and released about 500 times more energy than Wednesday’s quake, CNN reported.

No immediate casualties have been reported at this time as a result of Wednesday’s quake.