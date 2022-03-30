Newsguard Keeps Perfect Score for Media Claiming Hunter Biden Laptop Was Fake News

News Analysis

Internet hall monitor NewsGuard hasn’t walked back its Russian propaganda claims even after the New York Times admitted the incriminating Hunter Biden laptop story was true.

On March 16, the New York Times finally conceded that the New York Post’s October of 2020 story about the controversial Hunter Biden laptop was “authentic,” after spending almost two years dismissing it as “fake news.”

Back then, while conservative mainstream outlets largely ignored the Post, many left wing establishment entities such as Politico, The Washington Post, Axios, and USA Today rushed to smear the story as part of a 2020 “disinformation” campaign steered by the Russians.

The laptop contained emails, documents, and photos that seemed to reveal potentially incriminating information about the Biden family’s elbow-deep entanglement in Ukraine-based shady business deals, and these files just so happened to be exposed only weeks before the 2020 Presidential Election.

However, the same messaging outlets that ignored or dismissed Hunter’s laptop as a Russian hoax were gifted perfect 100/100 grades from self-proclaimed fact-checker NewsGuard for their “credibility.”

By comparison, the New York Post was hit with an unflattering 69.5/100.

NewsGuard CEO Steven Brill made his personal opinion clear during a 2020 interview with CNBC when he speculated the laptop was just a Russian hoax.

“My personal opinion is there’s a high likelihood this story is a hoax, maybe even a hoax perpetrated by the Russians again,” Brill said.

So far, none of the outlets that sought to discredit the story in 2020 has published a retraction or correction on their website, nor has NewsGuard adjusted their rating for the obvious hit to credibility.

Final remarks

So, it was Hunter Biden’s laptop, after all. But what is it with high-profile Democrats and poor information and operational security?

First, was the Hillary Clinton email server debacle right before the 2016 Presidential Elections that implicated campaign chair John Podesta.

Then there was Nancy Pelosi’s laptop that was supposedly “stolen” at the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, and now it’s the New York Times conceding that it was Hunter Biden’s laptop, after all.

Would Pelosi really be so ignorant to leave her laptop loaded with super-sensitive details unguarded at the Capitol for just anyone to grab without having secured her computer with a password at least?

If Hunter Biden would indeed be such a crook, as the information suggests, which is certainly a possibility—think about it—would he really leave his device containing such controversial files at a Delaware repair shop?

Would a Biden take his laptop to a repair shop at all? Doesn’t he have his agents to take care of these matters? If his laptop were truly broken, he would probably have taken another one of the dozen or so he possesses, or simply purchased a new one.

The sad truth may be that these laptops needed to be exposed and that this info was deliberately leaked—and covered up—to the public.

The same can be said for the blatant suppression of this hot button information by the left, just for the sake of sowing discord and controversy, according to the age-old adage: divide and conquer.