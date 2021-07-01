Hunter Biden’s Investment Firm Financed San Fran Startup Partnered with Gain of Function Keystone EcoHealth Alliance and Wuhan Lab

An investment firm led by President Joe Biden’s scandal-plagued son, Hunter Biden, was a major financial backer of a health technology company who partnered with the notoriously conflicted EcoHealth Alliance led by Peter Daszak, a keystone partner in the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s gain of function research on coronaviruses.

Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP) is a branch of Rosemont Capital, an investment fund created in 2009 by Hunter Biden and John Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz, son of former ketchup mogul and Pennsylvania Senator John Heinz, who died in a plane crash in 1991. Heinz’s mother, Theresa, married John Kerry in 1995.

According to an excerpt from Peter Schweizer’s book, Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends, while Kerry and Biden trotted the globe carving diplomacy with foreign governments, the kids followed in their wake cutting lucrative deals for themselves through Rosemont’s various trunks.

The most troubling conflict of national interest is in Hunter Biden’s chronic closeness to the Chinese Communist Party and its affiliated entities. Rosemont teamed up with the Thornton Group, headed by James Bulger, son of mafia hitman James “Whitey” Bulger.

Rosemont and Thornton gained access to the CCP’s inner circle with an exclusive meeting less than a year after their creation. According to Schweizer, “Thornton Group’s account of the meeting on their Chinese-language website was telling: Chinese executives ‘extended their warm welcome’ to the ‘Thornton Group, with its US partner Rosemont Seneca chairman Hunter Biden (second son of the now Vice President Joe Biden)’.”

Thornton’s explanation for the purpose of the meeting is thick with Party rhetoric, saying it was to “explore the possibility of commercial cooperation and opportunity.”

Schweizer said the meeting occurred a few hours before Biden and then-PRC President Hu Jintao met in Washington at the Nuclear Security Summit. Rosemont also met with high ranking members of the Communist Party’s financial apparatus in 2011 in Taiwan.

In 2013, Hunter Biden hitched a ride on Air Force Two with his dad, Obama’s VP, as an American delegation toured Southeast Asia and China, “For Hunter Biden, the trip coincided with a major deal that Rosemont Seneca was striking with the state-owned Bank of China. From his perspective, the timing couldn’t have been better.”

Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C) buys an ice-cream at a shop as he tours a Hutong alley with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden (R) and son Hunter Biden (L) in Beijing on December 5, 2013. Hunter hitched a ride on Air Force Two with his dad to make a business deal with no less than the Bank of China. (Image: ANDY WONG/AFP via Getty Images)

“Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden and Finnegan arrived to a red carpet and a delegation of Chinese officials. Greeted by Chinese children carrying flowers, the delegation was then whisked to a meeting with Vice President Li Yuanchao and talks with President Xi Jinping,” says the book.

Ten days later, Hunter inked a deal with no less than the Bank of China, the Chinese Communist Party’s state-run central bank, creating a $1 billion USD investment partnership between Rosemont, Thornton, and the Communist Party called Bohai Harvest RST (BHR).

After its creation, BHR signed on the dotted line with one of the CCP’s ten main Military Civil Fusion arms, a fascism-esque Communist Party initiative that mixes public companies with the Party’s military desires, Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), to purchase Henniges, a U.S. dual-use parts manufacturer.

AVIC was added to a Pentagon blacklist targeting companies controlled by the CCP’s People’s Liberation Army in 2020 by former President Donald Trump. It remains on the blacklist even after Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, neutered the verbiage of the Order to remove reference to “Communist Chinese military companies” in addition to freeing 16 PLA entities from U.S. sanctions.

A report by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies on the Party’s Military-Civil Fusion initiative released in May said, “Within China, AVIC also plays a central coordinating role in the MCF apparatus. Through industrial parks, dedicated investment funds, and direct individual investments, AVIC provides capital and infrastructure to other MCF businesses, often in partnership with other leading Chinese military, technology, and financial players.”

“Internationally, AVIC invests in foreign sources of technology and develops global infrastructure. As AVIC Chairman Lin Zuoming explained at the CCP’s 18th National Congress in 2012, ‘AVIC has been accelerating its pace of Going Global in recent years and has acquired a number of foreign companies’.”

FDD makes a handful of AVIC’s U.S. acquisitions as bright as snow, “Overseas deals that AVIC and its subsidiaries have executed over the past decade bear out that statement. In 2011, AVIC International acquired Alabama-based Continental Motors (now Continental Aerospace Technologies), an aircraft engine manufacturer, through AVIC’s subsidiary Technify Motor. Also in 2011, AVIC’s automotive subsidiary AVIC Auto acquired a controlling share in Michigan-based Nexteer Automotive, a steering and drivetrain maker. At the time of acquisition, Nexteer ranked third in the world in sales of driveshaft components and fourth for steering systems.”

Metabiota, a bungling USAID-funded EcoHealth Alliance partner

For RSTP, National Pulse uncovered a version of its website on Archive.org that listed a San Francisco company called Metabiota that claims to handle infectious diseases. RSTP led Metabiota’s initial round of funding to the tune of $30 million USD.

Since 2014, Metabiota has been partnered with Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, a National Institutes of Health funded U.S. firm that was not only a major collaborator in gain of function research on coronaviruses with the CCP’s Wuhan Institute of Virology and “Batwoman” Shi Zhengli, but Daszak was one of the lead investigators on the World Health Organization’s farce of an investigation into the origins of the virus earlier this year.

Metabiota and EcoHealth partnered under a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) project called “PREDICT” that claimed to “predict and prevent global emerging disease threats.”

The USAID funded duo partnered with the WIV in a 2014 study titled Evidence for Retrovirus and Paramyxovirus Infection of Multiple Bat Species in China that lists Shi Zhengli and Peter Daszak as direct researchers.

In 2018, Metabiota and EcoHealth published a presentation titled Living Safely with Bats which thanks USAID for funding that includes in its table of contents chapters titled with names such as:

Ways to Live Safely with Bats: The Basics

How to Dispose of Dead Bats

Managing Bats in the Home

Managing Bats Around the Outside of Your Home

The pair also conducted studies on Ebola, Herpes, Henipavirus, and viral diversity in 2014 and 2015.

In 2016, Associated Press ran an investigative report on how Metabiota turned the 2014 response to pandemic Ebola in West Africa into a total disaster. AP says the government of Sierra Leone and the WHO contracted the firm to help after the disease was detected in Guinea, “But emails obtained by AP and interviews with aid workers on the ground show that some of the company’s actions made an already chaotic situation worse.”

Special Executive Assistant to Sierra Leone’s President, Sylvia Blyden, was blunt about Metabiota’s efficacy, “They messed up the entire region,” while adding that the firm’s attempts to claim credit were “an insult for the memories of thousands of Africans who have died.”

The report also says that Metabiota received funding from Google and $18 million in contracts from the Department of Defense.

Metabiota and EcoHealth remain partnered under USAID’s PREDICT project. On April 5, EcoHealth was still pushing the conspiracy theory that SARS-CoV-2 emerged in animals rather than from gain of function research conducted at the Wuhan Institute in a press release announcing the PREDICT consortium had “developed a fully interactive tool that assigns a zoonotic risk score for wildlife-origin viruses, like SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, and endless other newly discovered viruses.”