Republicans Capitalize On Biden Admin Weak Response To Baby Formula Crisis

While the worst shortages of baby formula in years has several GOP members worried, others claim the Biden Administration has shipped the last loads to the border to feed the aliens.

“Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, infant and toddler formulas are seeing constraint across the country,” Walgreens Boots Alliance spokesman Steve Cohen said, according to America Today.

Baby formula—a cow milk-based artificial breast milk substitute—between November and April reached out-of-stock rates of nearly 40 percent nationwide and in some states even more than 50 percent, statistics from market data analysis company Datasembly show.

“This issue has been compounded by supply chain challenges, product recalls and historic inflation. The category started to see stocking challenges beginning in July 2021, and the situation has continued to worsen into 2022,” Datasembly CEO Ben Reich said.

Republicans see opportunity

A group of Republican lawmakers assembled on May 12 outside the Capitol to protest against what they characterized as the Biden Administration’s and FDA’s lame response to the crisis and their apparent willingness to ensure America’s babies are properly fed.

“Today, House Republicans are here to push for action from the FDA and the Biden administration, who should have had a plan for this shortage months ago,” Fox reported Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) as saying.

“Instead, Bare-Shelves-Biden has continued to pass the buck…This is not a third world country. This should never happen in the United States of America. We’re unified in demanding action to address this crisis.”

Another Representative at the presser was Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), who said that according to her followers in her home state, “This is the biggest crisis they have faced.”

“Families are turning to the internet because they are so desperate,” Rodgers contended. “It is extremely dangerous when you think about moms going to the grocery store and having an empty shelf. In some cases, they’re driving for hours in order to get the baby formula that they need, and they certainly don’t need to be facing empty shelves.”

“We shouldn’t be rationing formulas to keep their babies fed,” she said. “Some families rely on specific formula. I talked with one mom who has a baby with allergies and it’s extremely difficult. She feels like she’s playing Russian roulette as she goes to the store. President Biden and the FDA must do more. This is a matter of life or death.”

The word “breastfeeding” never once was mentioned on that particular Thursday outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., however.

Inventory to the border crisis

To make things worse, rumors have it that the Biden administration has been shipping huge loads of the highly coveted milk substitute to the Mexican border to feed the babies attempting to enter the country during the border crisis.

At least, that’s what Republican Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL) says on Facebook. “They are sending pallets–pallets! of baby formula to the border,” she wrote, accompanying the text with a photo to substantiate her claim.

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula.



The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce.



This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022

According to Carmack, the migrants are “receiving pallets and more pallets of baby formula at the border. This [photo of baby formula] was taken at Ursula processing facility [in Texas], where thousands [of aliens] are being housed and processed and then released into the United States,” she added.

Whether the claim is true or just another setup to agitate conservatives is unknown, but some, like senior reporter at Breitbart, John Nolte, clearly took the bait.

“You don’t think Joe Biden would put Americans at the head of the baby formula line, do you? Democrats hate Americans, especially the babies they didn’t get a chance to abort,” Nolte fulminated.

“People who have no business being in our country are receiving the baby formula countless American mothers can’t find for their own babies,” he added.