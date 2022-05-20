Get Unstuck Today – Recognize Your Roadblocks and Plow Past Them

Being stuck in a rut is an unpleasant yet common experience. The strong desire to get unstuck coupled with the apparent inability to turn things around can numb us and make us forget the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.



As long as you recognize your roadblocks, they are not impossible to overcome. Some of the most common barriers we face may be tackled with a simple change in our state of mind. By working proactively on ourselves, we can jump back into the flow in no time.

Internal barriers:

1. Self-perception:

Do you think you are capable and likely to achieve your goals, or is there a voice of self-doubt in your head? When we lack self-confidence, we are not only discrediting the effort we have made to develop our capabilities, but we are also failing to recognize our potential.



Take a moment to identify your strengths and weaknesses and let them inform your decisions. By being aware of your limitations and capitalizing on your abilities, you can face your challenges with full confidence and seize every chance to work on your flaws.

2. Fear of failure:



Albert Einstein said “A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.”

Fear is a fierce feeling that can prevent us from stepping out of our comfort zone. Getting unstuck involves embracing change, and facing all kinds of uncertainty. Changing our perspective on failure and understanding its role in our self-improvement, enables us to face it head-on and strengthen our character in the process.

Failing is learning. If we let go of our fear of failure, we’ll be able to get out of our comfort zone. (Image: mohamed_hassan via Pixabay)

3. Fear of criticism:

“Criticism may not be agreeable, but it is necessary. It fulfills the same function as pain in the human body. It calls attention to an unhealthy state of things.” When Winston Churchill said these words, he made an important observation: without criticism, we would be oblivious to our shortcomings. As painful as it may be, receiving criticism sets the stage for us to grow.



Since criticism is inevitable and beneficial, it is not to be feared. Welcome it as constructive feedback, and turn it into an opportunity to identify what you need to work on.

4. Negative thoughts:



Taoist thought holds that everything is always changing and evolving. Since nothing is permanent, we are bound to face uncertainty at every stage of our lives, which our minds confront by preparing for the least favorable outcome.



While thinking ahead spares us unwanted surprises, it can also bring about feelings of anxiety and preoccupation that tend to cloud our judgment and drag us down. Learn to recognize negative thinking and put some effort into looking for the rainbows and silver linings.

Our minds can become a prison if we don’t keep our thoughts in check. (Image: mohamed_hassan via Pixabay)

5. Self-judgement:

Self criticism is another dangerous pitfall. By belittling ourselves and our achievements, not only are we extinguishing our possibilities for growth but also damaging our relationship with ourselves. Cultivate self-compassion to ditch this harmful habit. Simply having a heart of gratitude and empathy will open many doors for positive change.

External barriers:

1. Lack of resources:

Not having the means to undertake a project is discouraging and often beyond our control, However, this situation can be turned around by simply changing our perspective; that is, try to see the glass half full!



Instead of focusing on what you lack, think of what you have. There is rarely only one solution. Open your mind to creative use of your resources at hand, and look at the situation as an opportunity to further unlock your potential.

2. Lack of opportunities:

What if you have the skills and enthusiasm, yet no opportunity your way? If you’re waiting and waiting without taking action, your hopes may amount to nothing more than a dream.

American entrepreneur Jim Rohn advised: “Start from wherever you are and with whatever you’ve got,” explaining, “often, the most extraordinary opportunities are hidden among the seemingly insignificant events of life.” So put your skills together and start using them at once, rather than waiting for “the right moment.”

Is the glass half empty or half full? We can’t always control circumstances, but we can control our perspective. (Image: Stephan Müller via Pexels)

Behavioral barriers

1. You maintain status quo:

Einstein said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” The best way to get out of a rut is to try a new approach.



Consider possible alternative approaches that might help you move forward. Although modifying our modus operandi requires a great deal of courage, and you may fail, you won’t know if you don’t try.

2. You are failing to make decisions:

Jim Rohn also stressed importance of active decision: “Either you run the day or the day runs you.” When we fail to take charge of our lives, we may never reach our potential.

Take a moment to define your goals. What kind of choices will you have to make to achieve them? When we are firm about who we want to be, we can make the correct daily choices to bring us closer to our objectives.

We shape our lives with every decision we make or leave unmade. (Image: qimono via Pixabay)

3. You are not holding yourself accountable

When you are stuck, do you examine yourself, or simply blame your circumstances? When we fail to recognize our own role in any given situation it is impossible to grow. Ask yourself what you may have done to cause this uncomfortable unchanging state.

Did you fail to seize an opportunity because it seemed too difficult? Have you been indulgent rather than being strict with youself? When we reflect on our shortcomings, we are more likely to take responsibility and modify our behavior.

4. You are comparing yourself to others

Lao Tzu once said: “When you are content to be simply yourself and don’t compare or compete, everyone will respect you.” Comparing yourself to others in an attempt to measure your progress can do more harm than good.

Remember that each individual is unique, with different strengths, different character, and different circumstances.

To obtain an accurate idea of how much you have progressed, use your old self as a reference. Identify how your behaviors, thoughts and emotions have changed, and whether these changes have been positive. If not, congratulations! You have encountered an opportunity to improve and advance in your journey to becoming the best version of yourself.

