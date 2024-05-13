Democracy’s Double-Edged Sword: How Ancient Greece Embraced the Lost Tool of ‘Ostracism’

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb Magazine

Democracy, as practiced today, is modeled after the ancient Athenian prototype, wherein all citizens participated in deciding their rulers by majority vote.

But this model currently embodies only the aspect that favors the affluent and powerful, neglecting the essential counterpart: ostracism. In ancient Athens, ostracism served as a mechanism to neutralize threats to the public welfare by exiling politicians deemed harmful and effectively sidelining them from power for a decade.

Rooted in history

This practice was a foundational element of Athenian political checks and balances. During a visit to the Agora museum in Athens, I encountered “ostraca,” or potshards, bearing the names of significant figures like Pericles and Themistocles. These shards were used by citizens to cast votes, ensuring that political power remained aligned with the populace’s needs and desires.

Pericles, instrumental in erecting the Parthenon and its surrounding temples, although never exiled, was consistently reminded through these votes that his popularity did not put him above the common will. Conversely, Themistocles, despite his pivotal role in defeating the Persian navy at Salamis and saving Athens from Persian dominance, was not spared from exile.

Exile represented a severe deterrent, estranging individuals from their homeland and loved ones—a fate feared by all. It served as a robust check against demagoguery.

Today, the U.S. faces a divisive “us versus them” climate, where powerful, wealthy individuals attempt to undermine the democratic process. This brings us to a critical question: is the nation prepared to revert to an era reminiscent of autocratic demagogues and unchecked power, echoing a time when societal inequities were the norm?

The ancient Athenian practice of ostracism reminds us of the potential in empowering the many against the tyranny of the few.

