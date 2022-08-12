The Organic Grill: Vegan and Organic Food for Better Health

Everyone is familiar with the old adage, “you are what you eat.” Nothing affects human health more than diet, which can explain why food-related diseases like obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer are so common.

With diet being such an important health factor, people naturally look towards food to promote wellness. Recently, vegetarian, non-GMO, vegan food and organic foods have been increasingly recognized for their health benefits.

In some cases, a change in diet can result in miraculous recovery from disease. We know of one person diagnosed with cancer, who, rather than treating the disease conventionally, ate only organic food with purified or spring water for one year and was cured.

This inspired us to look for restaurants that serve organic or vegetarian food to help our readers ease into a healthy lifestyle. The first restaurant we visited like this is the organic grill located in Manhattan.

The Organic Grill is one of the original organic and vegan restaurants on the lower East Side of Manhattan, established in the summer of 2000 with a new location in Greenwich Village.

Here, you can enjoy delicious, non-GMO, vegetarian, organic food and drinks.

The menu is a creative blend of international favorites ranging from tofu omelets and breakfast burritos to cauliflower pops and Kung Pao bowl.

Amazing nut-free, soy-free, gluten-free veggie burgers, a green melt sandwich, or paradise casserole will satisfy your hunger; while smoothies, juices or organic coffee will whet your whistle.

The owner recommended three dishes for us which we thoroughly enjoyed.

The “cauliflower pops” are fried cauliflower topped with a fiery Kung Pao sauce, a scrumptious vegetarian appetizer.

Triplet mini-hamburgers. (Image: Vision Times)

“The Triplets” features miniature size versions of their three burgers, including their famous Original Organic Grill burger, the Green Machine (roasted mushroom patty, pesto, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and sprouts) and the Spicy Black Bean burger.

Healthy and delicious Turmeric kung pao fried rice. (Image: Vision Times)

The third dish was Kung Pao Bowl, which is yellow turmeric-seasoned rice, broccoli, mushrooms, scallions and carrots topped with crispy Kung Pao cauliflower & sesame seeds.

The restaurant is cozy and homey — a great place to chat and catch up with friends while you fill your tummy. You can dine in at 133 W. 3rd Street New York, NY 10012, or order online: Phone (212) 477-7177

Reporting by Mary Lee, Sam Lim, and May Song.