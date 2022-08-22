Billionaires Pile Donations on Alaskan Senator as Trump-backed Challenger Threatens Midterm Victory

As the October midterm elections hang in the horizon, billionaire donors are piling millions of dollars into campaign coffers connected to an incumbent Republican Senator decried by many as “Republican in Name Only” (RINO) in an attempt to secure a critical Senate vote against a Trump-backed challenger.

Forbes reported the development in an Aug. 19 piece, revealing that Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has received millions of dollars in proxy donations from a litany of billionaires attempting to secure a critical de facto Democrat Party Senate vote.

In the limelight is LISA, an acronym for Leadership In a Strong Alaska, a Super PAC “that can accept unlimited donations,” Forbes states.

The article says that the PAC, which only endorses one candidate: Murkowski, has picked up individual donations as large as $1.5 million from names as big as Ken Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel Securities, one of the most prolific and active hedge funds in the U.S. markets.

Other prominent names, such as fellow hedge fund moguls John Arnold and Louis Bacon gave away $500,000 and $50,000 respectively, while heirs to the Murdoch media empire, James and Kathryn, handed over a cool $250,000 each.

The article explains that in total, more than $3 million has been infused into LISA by billionaires, of which only a portion conduct business in Alaskan industries and all reside in the lower 48.

U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka (L) speaks alongside former President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska on July 9, 2022. (Image: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Forbes said the money has been spent “funding ads that attack” Trump-endorsed challenger Kelly Tshibaka “over comments suggesting birth control pills should not be legal to mail and over fishing without a commercial license.”

Author Kyle Mullins described the incumbent Murkowski as a “a rare pro-choice Republican” who also boasts the distinguished achievement of being one of six Senate Republicans who chose to vote to proceed with the disastrous second Impeachment Trial against former President Donald Trump.

Mullins noted that polling does not fare well for Murkowski among her native electoral base, as results “are higher among Democrats and Independents than Republicans.”

Tshibaka trailed Murkowski by a meager 4 percentage points in Tuesday’s Primary Election, the article noted, adding that in total, LISA sits on $5.8 million in cash compared to Tshibaka’s $800,000.

Despite Murkowski’s official banner as a member of the GOP, Aug. 18 reporting by Breitbart pointed out 9 different times the Senator crossed the floor to vote with Democrats on especially critical left-wing agenda items, such as recent gun control legislation and the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

The Democrat-friendly faction of the GOP is on heightened alert after long-established RINO Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was ousted from office during her local Primary Election last week.

After defeat, Cheney said she was considering running for President in 2024, telling NBC News, “I will be doing whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.”

Cheney added that she feels the GOP has “has really become a cult of personality” for Trump, who she claims, “Continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic.”