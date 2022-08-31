Residents of Northwest Pakistan Town ‘Surprised’ By Levees Breach Due to Flooding

On August 31, residents of a northern Pakistan town recounted the destruction left after nearby levees along the Kabul River burst unexpectedly due to massive floods.

According to residents, heavy rain caused the river to swell, and the powerful current eroded protective embankments set up along the Kabul River, flooding Nowshera city’s affluent district of Nowshera Kalan. Within hours the entire area was submerged in four feet (1.2 meters) of floodwater.

“We were taken by surprise. Within two three hours, Nowshera Kalan was drowned in water. Believe me, we had no time to take even a needle out of our houses,” said resident Mohammad Tahir. Some residents also claimed that there was no way for the water to flow out after breaching the banks.

Pakistan has received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August this year, totalling 390.7 millimeters (15.38 inches). Powerful flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have caused the Kabul River to swell, destroying infrastructure across the province.

By Reuters