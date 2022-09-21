K-Lifestyle USA Event is Coming Back to New Jersey

This article was written on behalf of K-Lifestyle USA 2022

K-Lifestyle USA is coming back to the second biggest mall in the U.S.

From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, those who love Korean brands and culture can enjoy a thrilling showcase of more than 100 trendy lifestyle brands and products from South Korea at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Hosted by KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) New York, the event will feature high-end Korean products ranging from beauty, food, fashion to household goods and appliances, and will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The expo is also pleased to offer U.S. consumers a closer look at the quality of Korean products, including: automobiles, cell phones, semiconductors, and high-end home improvement appliances.

As consumer standards toward brands become increasingly more sophisticated, many Korean brands are taking on corporate social responsibilities. Among the participating companies, 15 are eco-friendly brands, and seven social enterprises are focused on “developing special products for social minorities, such as braille books,” KOTRA said in a press release.

What else can you expect?

Everyone is welcome to the K-Lifestyle expo, and the event will not require admission fees of any kind. Access to the event will be via the 1st floor entrance of the American Dream mall. Attendees of all ages are welcome to explore the many booths that will be there, and have the opportunity to test, and receive complimentary samples.

All displayed products will feature a QR code — allowing visitors to easily make purchases online. Some items will also be offered at special discounted rate.

Furthermore, there will be a raffle event for customers who make online purchases of $20 or more.

The prizes will include:

A 65” LG TV

American Dream water park tickets

A premium cosmetics set

Moreover, photo booths will be available in the mall for attendees to take complimentary photo prints with their name printed in Korean.

Cultural performances

K-Pop fans will also get to experience the trendy global phenomenon known as the “Korean wave” — featuring musical performances.

If you’ve listened to popular K-Pop bands BTS and BLACKPINK, or if you’re a fan of K-Dramas, then you are in for a treat. There will be various Korean cultural events at this year’s event, ranging from traditional cultural pieces to modern K-pop culture.

KOTRA New York is proud to celebrate alongside multiple shows featuring traditional Korean dance, makeup displays, TaeKwonDo performances, and even a K-Pop choreography routine!

For more information on the event, visit: http://kotrany.com/events/