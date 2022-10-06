Thailand Mass Shooting Kills 34 at Daycare Center

34 people were killed in Thailand on Thursday, Oct. 6 in a gun and knife attack at a daycare center by a former policeman who killed his wife and child before turning his weapon on himself, police said.

Authorities stood guard at the entrance of the childcare centre after the attack, while sheets covered what appeared to be bodies lying in pools of blood at the facility in the town of Uthai Sawan, 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

There were 22 children among the victims of the suspected attacker, who had been discharged from the service last year for drug-related reasons, a district police official told media. He cited witnesses as saying the gunman was also seen wielding a knife.

About 30 children were at the center when the gunman arrived, fewer than usual, as heavy rain had kept many people away, another district official told Reuters. The gunman then forced his way into a locked room where children were sleeping, the official said, to kill children there with a knife.

By Reuters. (Production: Juarawee Kittisilpa)