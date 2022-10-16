Establishment Media Priming Millennials and Gen Z to Eat Plastic

As the world follows the globalist bloc’s issued decree to change the human living condition away from one where humans normally eat grains, meat, and vegetables to one where they eat synthetic meat, more processed foods, and even insects, chatter encouraging Millennials and Gen Z to accept the normalization of eating plastic has once again taken another step forward.

Case in point is an Oct. 12 piece issued by Vice titled Scientists and the Military Want Us to Eat Food Made From Plastic, discussing the work of Stephen Techtmann, an Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences at Michigan Technological University in developing a bacteria-based method of converting plastics into a protein powder.

The missive is written in a hip and chic style, opening with an attention-getting millennial internet addict-focused lede, “Biologist Stephen Techtmann wants people to eat plastic…He isn’t imagining anybody chowing down on Funko Pops, but rather plastic in a safer, palatable, powdered form you could swig after a grueling iron sesh at the gym.”

Vice goes on to wax intellectual about the usual establishment climate narratives, such as how the United Nations estimates mankind is producing 400 million tons of plastic waste annually.

Only nine percent of such waste gets recycled, they state, while much of the remainder “circulates our waterways and oceans where there are literal garbage patches rivaling the size of Texas.”

And of course, pedestrians need to find a way to eat their way out of the problem.

MORE ON SOCIAL DYSTOPIA

After several paragraphs of narrative induction, author Miriam Fauzia finally at least summarizes Techtmann’s research thesis, “Bacteria with hardy ‘stomachs’ are treated like microbial guinea pigs, chomping down on processed plastic to churn out an edible, protein-rich byproduct. The idea, basically, is that humans could one day consume this byproduct.”

In an interview, Techtmann himself explains to Vice that he’s always studied environmental bacteria and pondered over how they could be utilized to “solve problems.”

“I had been working on oil spill clean-ups for a long time when I was thinking how oil and plastic have a lot of things in common. Plastic is derived from oil, originally,” the scientist stated.

Techtmann explains further that bacteria are, in essence, no different from a cow or a chicken, after all.

“If you think about it from a molecular level, the components of bacteria are very similar to food we already eat…There’s a lot of protein in them; they’ve got lipids, fats, and vitamins,” he said.

The researcher also elucidated that eating bacteria powder is also, in essence, no different from eating insects, “The product we’re producing at the end is very much like a protein powder that’s already been processed. So what’s leftover are microbial cells, but none of them are alive. You’re really just using them for the protein and lipids they provide.”

And despite the spin, the project Vice themed the article around is really quite far from actual news.

The University announced as far back as September of 2020 that it was awarded a whopping $7.2 million grant from no less than the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to “to refine a method of chemical and high heat (pyrolysis) deconstruction of plastic waste into protein powder and lubricants.”

At the time, Techtmann was quoted in the press release as stating the purpose of the grant was not to replace or augment the nation’s food supply, but to solve military-grade problems.

“What we’re trying to do overall is to take plastic or mixed waste from military operations and make it into something useful for the military…Often, plastic is the hardest waste to deal with. Our project is trying to find ways to convert waste plastic into protein powder or nutritional supplements and lubricants,” he stated.

And yet for the investment size, the expected yield is certainly low. The project is broken into four phases, with the first aiming to yield a meager 2.5 grams of protein powder with the second increasing efficacy to 100 grams.

So how efficient is the technique? Vice’s explanation leaves much to be desired for whether it can be rolled out at scale to replace farming.

The outlet explains that plastic has to be “mostly common ones,” which then have to “be chemically pretreated for a couple of hours in a reactor much like how birds premasticate food for their babies.”

“This process turns the plastic into an oily sludge, which allows the bacteria to metabolize the material quicker, in a matter of days versus years,” Fauzia explains further.

She further explains that the specific species of bacteria utilized will consume the sludge, using it to multiply in number, which is convenient because their bodies are like tiny animals and are composed of 55 percent protein.

But then Fouzia exposes that you wouldn’t be eating a “byproduct” so much as the actual microbugs themselves as she states that the bacteria is “sent to the microbial slaughterhouse, so to speak,” intended to be fed to people in what appears to the flesh eyes as a substance similar to a protein shake.

Vice goes far to frame the technology in a light which, despite the original MTU press release’s stated goals in conjunction with DARPA, makes it sound this is all about changing humanity’s living conditions and having the masses live in a real life manifestation of the prophetic science fiction dystopian novels and movies from decades ago.

Fouzia spins, “As food scarcity and insecurity continues to climb by the millions, Techtmann and his team are hopeful they can simultaneously tackle the problems of hunger and plastic waste. They expect scalability, both in terms of how much protein powder can be made at any one time and where it can be deployed, in the next couple of years, but first after conducting some preliminary field tests.”

This instance is not the first of its kind in recent days.

Back in August, establishment media outlets by the dozen picked up the story of a Michigan State University researcher working on a similar project that sought to use a genetically engineered strain of bacteria to convert polymer resins commonly found in wind turbines into a special form of lactic acid.

The outcome, they stated, yielded a real tangible batch of end product, which was also framed in a hip and chic way after lead researcher chemical engineering Professor John Dorgan made his lactic acid into gummy bears, which he then personally consumed himself.