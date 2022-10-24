Tornado Sweeps Through Northern France, Causing Extensive Damage

A mini tornado hit the village of Bihucourt in northern France, on Sunday, Oct. 23 tearing roofs off buildings, turning vehicles up and littering streets with debris.

The tornado — a very rare event in France — formed in a matter of minutes, taking residents and authorities by surprise, and rendering them unable to properly prepare for the event.

“What happened is that, in a few seconds, wind and very dark clouds came in and it’s true that when you are not used to this kind of thing, it is very impressive,” a man who saw the tornado form told Reuters.

“We will clean up, that’s going to take up most of the week. I came to help my godmother but it’s all just material damage, so we will try to remain positive, and this will probably strengthen people’s sense of community,” he said.

Up to two thirds of houses in the village have been heavily damaged, according to the mayor of the neighboring town of Bapaume, Jean-Jacques Cottel.

Local authorities said one person suffered light injuries, while 150 people have been temporarily relocated to “emergency accommodation.”

By Reuters. (Production: Benoit Tessier, Manuel Ausloos)