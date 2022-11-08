‘We’re really excited’: Newly Rebranded Second Nature Salon Launches in Middletown, NY

On Nov. 5, Middletown, New York entrepreneurs Alexandria Zeffiro and Alisha Maldonado held a grand opening event for their newly rebranded salon, Second Nature, that seeks to serve residents of Middletown and beyond.

Masters at their craft, Zeffiro and Maldonado have been in the industry for over 15 years, first meeting while working together at Ulta Salon and Cosmetics where they won awards including the number one salon in the country in 2010.

“Second Nature is a full-service salon; run by a collection of talented & creative, customer focused artists, who go above and beyond to provide an exceptional experience to all forms of people,” reads their website.

In conversation with Vision Times Maldonado said that she and her partner were “really excited to be part of Middletown” and that they decided to rebrand from their original salon, Gloje, because they wanted a “fresh” new location.

Concerning their new location Maldonado said, “It’s amazing! It’s on a great, busy street. We have amazing neighbors next door. Fancy Nails is right next door to us. They’re a great nail salon, so, it just worked out perfectly, the universe lined it up for us.”

Patrons can look forward to being pampered at their new location with services including hair, makeup and skin services and it’s a perfect place to prepare for that big event like a wedding or photoshoot.

“We strive to create a relaxing, yet energy filled experience for all. We are education focused and use professional products, tools, and supplies,” the duo says on their website.

Customers are raving about the care provided by Maldonado and Zeffiro. “If we could give these ladies 10 stars we would!!” commented one customer. “A talented group of stylists and colorists! I’ve been coming here for a while and I will continue to do so,” commented another.

The salon is open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays, however earlier and later appointments, including on Sunday, are available by request.