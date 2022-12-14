Scholz and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Christen Two Submarines Ordered by Singapore

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (December 13) attended the christening of two submarines ordered by Singapore at the Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems in the northern German city of Kiel.

In total, four Invincible-class or Type 218SG submarines for the Republic of Singapore Navy were ordered. The first two German-made submarines were delivered in 2019.

“Singapore and Germany are like-minded partners with close people-to-people ties and strong cooperation across many areas. Just last month I was delighted to host Chancellor Scholz in Singapore during his trip to our region. And his visit reflected the excellent state of relations between our two countries as well as Germany’s strong interest in the Asia Pacific,” Lee said at the official ceremony in Kiel.

Scholz underlined Singapore’s importance as a strategic partner for Germany’s security policy.

“In addition to our intensive military cooperation, we further underlined the importance of the region last year with the deployment of the frigate Bavaria and this year with the deployment of six Eurofighters. Singapore is a central partner in this and always also an indispensable logistical hub during the deployment,” said Scholz.

The submarines christened in Kiel are called “Impeccable” and “Illustrious.”

