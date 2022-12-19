US Army NYC Recruiting Battalion Holds Community Briefing and Reception

On Dec. 13 the U.S. Army NYC Recruiting Battalion, led by Lieutenant Colonel Harold L. Morris, held a Business and Community Briefing and Reception in conjunction with the General Society of Mechanics and Tradesmen of the City of New York, on West 44th Street in New York City.

The U.S. Army NYC Recruiting Battalion enlists talented and qualified volunteers from New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County, to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

At a similar event at the end of November Lt. Colonel Morris told Vision Times, “what we’re here to do is connect with the community. We want to show that we, the Army, are part of our local community whether it’s the city, Queens, Flushing … what we want to do is, we want to tell people about the opportunities the Army has.”

Morris said that the U.S. Army offers over 10,000 positions in 150 different career paths and is aiming to enlist 800 new recruits from his catchment area by the end of 2022.

“What the Army does is it challenges the individual. It will take your average individual, someone who is physically fit [and] mentally capable and it will take that individual and put them into extraordinary situations,” Morris said, adding that, “It will give you the opportunity to lead soldiers during exercises, potentially on the battlefield. It’ll ask you to be responsible for millions of dollars worth of equipment and it’ll ask you to be in charge and for most people … that’s extraordinary.”

Brilliant careers

The event featured several veterans who were there ready and willing to answer any questions potential recruits had including featured guest speaker David Adams, CEO of the Urban Assembly (UA). The UA is a school support agency that aims to develop learning tools and programs that enhance student growth and school performance and partners with the NYC Department of Education.

Adams is also a Civil Affairs Officer in the Army Reserve and holds an M.Ed in Educational Psychology from Fordham University.

Adam’s is responsible for the creation of the Resilient Scholars Program (RSP) an unique approach to integrating SEL (Social-Emotional Learning) into curriculum and classroom practices across the UA network.

Also in attendance was Sergeant First Class Juan C. Quizhpi, a Brooklyn, New York native, who joined the Army in Oct. 2007. He began his career with the Army as a Fire Control Specialist and was deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008-2009 with the 45th Sustainment Brigade.

Following his deployment he returned to the United States and was stationed in Hawaii and became an infantryman and was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division before being assigned to the New York City Recruiting Battalion. According to a write up on Quizhpi, “He enjoys educating young men and Women on what it means to be a Soldier in the Army Reserve as well as explaining the benefits.”

Dr. J. Alexander Martin, who has been described as an “efficacious entrepreneur” is the cofounder and creative director of the “For Us By US Network” (FUBU) and was also in attendance.

Martin served with the United States Navy during Desert Storm and was released from his duties on an honorable medical discharge.

He is the author of Building an Empire and Money Makes Me Crazy and a board member of the National Black Chambers of Commerce and President of the New York State Black Chamber of Commerce as well as a representative of the Urban League Young Professionals.

The United States Army New York City Recruiting Battalion serves over 1700 miles and 34 U.S. Army Recruiting Stations in New York City, Westchester and Long Island all led by Lieutenant Colonel Harold Morris, Battalion Commander.

Interested parties can visit the United States Army website at WWW.GOARMY.COM/NYC or call 1-800-USA ARMY or text “EMPIRE” to GOARMY.