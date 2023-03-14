NY: Village of Goshen Holds the 46th Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade

On March 12, the village of Goshen, New York held the Mid-Hudson 46th St. Patrick’s Parade which showcased dozens of marching groups and hundreds of attendees with several local political figures making an appearance.

In communication with Vision Times, Kevin M. Strommer, president of the Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade Committee said that the parade was first conceived in 1976 “with the purpose of allowing all local municipalities in Orange County, NY to experience the St. Patrick’s event.”

During the pandemic, the event experienced some disruption, however this year Strommer said, “the bright, happy, and smiling faces of the public met approximately 1200 marchers with an exuberance that had not been felt in some time.”

Parade participants, primarily from Orange County, included 15 marching groups and a total of 35 marching units. However, some participants came as far away as New Jersey and Rockland County.

Village Mayor Scott Wohl, while preparing for the festivities, told Mid-Hudson News, “Twenty years ago, we clearly realized that the Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade greatly benefited our residents and economy. After a brief hiatus from the Village, I am thrilled to have them back and for Goshen to, once again, be a part of this annual tradition.”

Local leaders in attendance included, but was not limited to:

Kelly Eskew, Orange County Clerk

David Hoovler, Orange County District Attorney

Phil Canterino, Goshen Town Councilman

Rick Florio, Goshen Town Councilman

Joe Betro, Goshen Town Supervisor

Brian Maher, Assemblyman (District 101)

Chris Gurda, Goshen Village Trustee

Kim VanHasster, Goshen Justice

Jonathan Rouis, candidate for Goshen Village Trustee

Karl Brabenec, Assemblyman (District 98)

On March 12, local political leaders gathered for the 46th mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade in Goshen, New York. (Image: Judy Tao/Vision Times)

Brabenec told Vision Times, “It was wonderful to see so many people participating in the annual Goshen St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It’s a fantastic event that brings many cultures and people together.”

This year’s Grand Marshall was Monroe resident, Tom McCarthy, who was selected for the honor due in part to his many years of volunteer work in the community.

The 46th Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade’s Grand Marshall, Tom McCarthy (front) poses for a photo with local political figures following the parade on March 12. (Image: Courtesy Karl Brabenec via Facebook)

“I’m glad I’ve lived long enough to be honored this way. I became Grand Marshall because of the charity work that I do, and I like to consider myself a charity facilitator. I would like to see other people becoming involved in charity work,” McCarthy told Mid-Hudson News, adding that, “I think I am a lucky man.”

Newly elected Orange County Sheriff, Paul Arteta attends the 46th Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade on March 12, in Goshen, New York (Image: Courtesy Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Newly elected Orange County Sheriff, Paul Arteta, told Vision Times, “It was a pleasure to meet the 2023 Grand Marshal, Mr. Thomas J. McCarthy. Mr. McCarthy’s contribution to public service over the years is astonishing. The pride he takes in helping others is worthy of recognition. We are fortunate to have citizens within our community like Mr. McCarthy, who goes above and beyond.”

Local Falun Dafa practitioners gather in Goshen, New York to participate in the 46th Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade on March 12. (Image: Jack Chen/Vision Times)

Among the numerous participants were local Falun Gong practitioners. Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, is a traditional Chinese spiritual discipline practiced by tens of millions of people in China and around the world since its introduction to the public in 1992 by its founder, Mr. Li Hongzhi.

In a Facebook post, the Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade Committee exclaimed, “The 46th Annual Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade held in Goshen, NY went GLOBAL!! Thank you to the Falun Dafa (Falun Gong Club of Orange County) group for joining us in honoring St. Patrick!”

Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) march in the 46th Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade in Goshen, New York on March 12, 2023. (Image: Jack Chen/Vision Times)

Also marching were members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH), the oldest and largest Irish-Catholic organization in the United States. The AOH was first established in 1836 in the coal-mining region of Pennsylvania and New York City. Active across the U.S., The Order seeks to aid the newly arrived Irish, both socially and economically.

Members of Project Children march in the 46th Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade on March 12, 2023 in Goshen, New York. (Image: Jack Chen/Vision Times)

Another participant with Irish roots was Project Children, which, according to the organization’s website, is a program that over the past 40 years has supported over 23,000 young Catholic and Protestant children to travel “to the U.S. for a summer holiday respite from the everyday violence and strife of their homeland.”

Following the conclusion of the parade the organizers celebrated online saying, “Was a good time indeed! Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Good time in Goshen parade!”