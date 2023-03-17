Shen Yun Returns to the US Following Successful 2023 European Tour

NEWARK, New Jersey — After wrapping up debut performances in eight countries across Europe, Shen Yun Performing Arts Global troupe returned to U.S. soil on March 14.

Upon the troupe’s arrival to Newark’s International Airport, the group was greeted with a warm reception from fans of all different backgrounds and walks of life. The artists’ graceful demeanor and distinctive appearance captivated airport passengers, creating a beautiful and moving scene, reporters on scene said.

Shen Yun’s arrival was covered by several leading media outlets, including Vision Times, The Epoch Times, and New Tang Dynasty Television. Fans arrived at the airport hours in advance, holding banners that read: “Shen Yun, Welcome Back Back From a Successful World Tour” said Vision Times correspondent, Ryan Wu.

As soon as the artists stepped out of the terminal, the enthusiastic crowd erupted in cheers and applause — greeting the troupe’s triumphant return with flowers, praise, and excitement.

A global phenomenon

Founded in 2006 and based in New York, Shen Yun is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company — showcasing 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture and heritage onstage. In order to meet the high demand of its performances, the company currently has eight equally-sized troupes that tour and perform around the world simultaneously; putting on a brand new production every year.

Since its inception, Shen Yun has become a pioneer in music, song, and performing arts thanks to its mastery of gravity-defying choreography and acrobatics, vibrant costumes and colors, and stunning, innovative staging. The company’s mission is to revive and share traditional Chinese culture and values with audiences around the world to showcase what ancient China was like prior to the ravages of Communism.

The performers are also accompanied by a live orchestra that masterfully blends classical Western and Chinese instruments to create a unique and soul-stirring soundscape.

‘All the hard work was well worth it’

During an interview, principal dancer Bao Zhengyu shared his observations about Shen Yun’s recent performances in Europe. Bao remarked that the European audiences were particularly enthusiastic, and appreciated the moral values inherent in Chinese history and culture.

Principal Dancer with Shen Yun’s Global Performing Arts troupe, Bao Zhengyu, pictured upon arriving at Newark International Airport on March 14, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“Witnessing how audiences loved [our performances] so much, makes me feel that all the hard work, and sweat, were well worth it,” he said.

Bao illustrated that the traditional values depicted by Shen Yun’s dancers on stage had been passed down from generation to generation, and could be understood and accepted by people of all nationalities and backgrounds. “During the performances, the audience’s applause was sustained for a long time, requiring us to take multiple curtain calls,” Bao said.

‘A heart-warming experience’

While reflecting on Shen Yun’s European tour, principal dancer Zhou Zhengye, shared that it was a heartwarming experience. She recalled a particularly poignant moment when the curtains went up, and the curious gaze of a young boy opened wide with wonder.

Principal Dancer with Shen Yun’s Global Performing Arts troupe, Zhou Zhengye, pictured upon arriving at Newark International Airport on March 14, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“This memory stayed with me, reminding me of the joy that comes with performing for diverse audiences of all ages and races,” Zhou said.

Despite the linguistic and cultural differences, Zhou noted that the traditions and cultures of the audience and performers were connected. Indeed, Shen Yun’s mission to share the rich heritage of Chinese culture has undoubtedly fostered a sense of global unity and understanding.

‘Returning to divinity’

Shen Yun’s divine performances have been hailed as an embodiment of beauty in the world. Through its artistic expression and combination of contemporary artistry, the company showcases China’s rich and profound cultural heritage.

The message of truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance that is interwoven into every performance resonates deeply with audiences around the globe. Recently, Shen Yun’s Global troupe embarked on a tour of eight European countries, sparking a sensation that has captured the attention of elites and celebrities alike.

Many audience members shared with reporters that the experience of watching a Shen Yun performance was akin to a “revelation from heaven.” Some even described the feeling of being on the road to the heavenly kingdom, where they are “returning to divinity.”

Reporting by Vision Times correspondent Ouyang Jun and Ryan Wu; translation by Lucy Crawford.