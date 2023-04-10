Shen Yun Wows at Lincoln Center: A Mesmerizing Celebration of Chinese Culture, Art, and Tradition

NEW YORK, New York — Taking the big stage at New York’s prestigious Lincoln Center, audiences were left mesmerized with the performing arts troupe’s awe-inspiring dancing, vibrant costumes and colors, high-tech digital backdrops, musical artistry, and more.

Founded in 2006 and based in New York, Shen Yun has become synonymous with the celebration and revival of traditional Chinese culture and tradition — bringing to life a brand new production each year to showcase the beauty and richness of 5,000 years of Chinese history and ancestry. The performances are a perfect blend of classical Chinese dance, ethnic and folk dancing, ancient tales, modern-day stories, and a live orchestra that bring audiences across a breathtaking journey through time and space.

Located in the heart of Manhattan, Lincoln Center is one of the world’s leading cultural and artistic institutions. A sprawling complex of several venues dedicated to performing arts — including the Metropolitan Opera House, David Geffen Hall, and the Alice Tully Hall — Lincoln Center is also home to the New York City Ballet, the New York Philharmonic, and the world-renowned Juilliard School.

‘Traditional Chinese culture is so beautiful’

Theatergoers Belky and Mary, who came from Queens to see the show, shared with reporters that the experience was “beautiful and vibrant.”

“It’s a new experience, it’s different and it’s something I’ve never seen before,” said Belky, adding, “[The show] showcased beautiful dancing, costumes, and people; and the use of the technology with the integrative backdrops and the transitions between human to digital was really impressive.”

Friends Belky (L), and Mary (R) attended Shen Yun’s performance at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 6, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

One of the most striking aspects of the Shen Yun performance is the vibrancy and color that each dance piece exudes. The performers’ costumes are adorned with intricate designs, vibrant colors, and beautiful fabrics that add to the beauty and magic of the performance. The backdrops are equally impressive — featuring stunning landscapes and breathtaking scenery that transport the audience to celestial realms, ancient kingdoms, and modern day China.

“The colors of the background were also awesome. This was our first time seeing it,” said Mary, adding, “Traditional Chinese culture is so beautiful.”

‘A unique experience’

Robert Mazurkiewicz and Airene Boyon, who came from Long Island to see the show, told reporters that the performance was “gorgeous,” and shared how they loved being able to experience Shen Yun after waiting for years to see it.

“We loved the performance, it was gorgeous. The dancing, dresses, and the colors were so beautiful,” said Mazurkiewicz, adding, “The visuals are also fantastic, and the interaction with the background and the dancers on stage going into the screen was a really nice touch, and made it fun too.”

Robert Mazurkiewicz (R) and Airene Boyon (L), attended Shen Yun’s performance in New York City’s Lincoln Center on April 6, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“I have been looking to see the show for a couple seasons but didn’t have an opportunity. And finally we came to see it and it’s been excellent so far. We love it,” the couple said.

When asked about how some of Shen Yun’s pieces serve to raise awareness about the bravery and resilience of oppressed individuals, Mazurkiewicz said, “We are aware of the genocide against religion that takes place in China by the communism party. And the vibrance and celebration of life [seen in Shen Yun’s performance] is really unique and different from what you see nowadays.”

Shen Yun’s performances aim not only to entertain, but also educate audiences on important social and political issues, while providing a unique perspective on the human spirit and the importance of not taking certain freedoms for granted.

‘Without evolution, we would be stagnant’

Married couple Santana and Valerie Folkwes, who came from the Bronx to see Shen Yun, said the performance opened a doorway into different cultures and traditions.

“I love learning about different cultures and dance forms, so [the show] was very exciting for me,” said Santana, adding, “I also loved the singing, and the two-string instrument [in particular]; I would love to learn more about that because I found it to be fantastic.”

Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music performance, bringing to life 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture and heritage to audiences across the globe. (Image: Shen Yun Performing Arts)

Shen Yun’s award-winning dancers and acrobats are accompanied by a live orchestra that blends classical Western and Chinese instruments to create a unique and harmonious soundscape. The two-string instrument that Santana mentions is the erhu: a traditional instrument from ancient China that can represent a wide range of emotions and musical tones.

The result is a beautiful fusion of sound that takes the audience on a journey through the history and culture of China — with music ranging from classical to modern.

Santana and Valerie Folkwes attended Shen Yun’s opening show in New York City’s Lincoln Center on April 6, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

When asked about the artistic and spiritual component of the show, Santana said, “Tradition is fantastic, and we all love it. But the evolution of tradition is also something that we shouldn’t negate because without it, we would be stagnant.”

“We’ve been wanting to see it for years and it was beautiful to be able to see it at Lincoln Center,” the couple added.

‘Waited 10 years to see [Shen Yun]’

Mother-daughter duo — Danielle and Regina Rouge — who came to see Shen Yun after waiting for years, said the show was “beautiful and wonderful, and made you think a lot about the issues [the dancers] were expressing.”

“I feel emotional — but in a good way — after watching all the talent, said Danielle, who works as a visual artist. “The music and talent — watching all the artistry brings out an emotion in me,” she said, adding, “My favorite was the ‘Water Sleeves’ dance.”

When asked about what inspired her to come see Shen Yun, Regina said, “I’ve been wanting to see it for 10 years, and we got tickets as a present, so we’re so excited to finally get to experience it.”

Danielle and Regina Rouge attended Shen Yun’s performance in New York City’s Lincoln Center on April 9, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“I would recommend for anyone who hasn’t seen the show to come see it,” said Danielle when asked about whether she would recommend Shen Yun to family and friends. “I love how the dancers showcased the traditional dancing, and I like [how the emcees] explained every dance piece so you knew what you were seeing; I think [the show] was educational for people who aren’t familiar with Chinese culture.”

“It makes you more aware, and you learn about different cultures, beliefs, and the beauty of the show,” said Regina, adding, “I wish I had bought tickets years ago.”

‘Very moving and beautiful’

Richard Schenkel and his wife Joan Jurick, said, “I thought [the performance] was great; it was very moving and beautiful. And it makes you think about a lot of different things going on in the world.”

“I can’t pick a single favorite piece — because they were all so great — but if I had to choose, it would probably be the one about the persecution [against Falun Gong adherents] that’s going on in China, today,” said Joan, adding, “That was extremely moving.”

Married couple Joan Jurich (L) and Robert Schenkel (R), attended Shen Yun’s performance in New York City’s Lincoln Center on April 9, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“It makes me think about what’s going on in this world that we are living in and how some people don’t get to have the freedoms that we have,” she added.

When asked about whether he would recommend the show to family and friends, Robert said, “I would tell all the people who haven’t seen the show yet that my wife and I had a great experience seeing it; it’s a great performance; it’s visually wonderful, and the messages are thought-provoking,” he said, adding, “You’ve probably never seen anything like it.”

Shen Yun will perform in Lincoln Center until April 16.

For more information on the performing arts troupe, including FAQs, upcoming performances, and ticketing information, please visit the official website here.